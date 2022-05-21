Wildcats Shutout Missouri, Head to Regional Final

I would like to extend a thank you on behalf of myself and the entire Arizona softball team for your undying support throughout this year’s regular season and going into the postseason. I would especially like to thank all those who attended the final game of the season at Rita. It was a special day for our three seniors: Peanut, Bailey, and Hanah being the last time they would ever play at Rita. We held a ceremony for them after the game, honoring the time they spent at Arizona and all of their accomplishments as students, athletes and leaders. The following day, the whole team went to Coach Cait’s house to watch the selection show. We had dinner and watched the selection show to find out which regional we were being sent to.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO