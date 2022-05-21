ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Wildcats Shutout Missouri, Head to Regional Final

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – Arizona (35-20) shutout No. 15 seed Missouri (37-21) in the winner's bracket game on Saturday. Arizona scored two runs on Carlie Scupin's 18th home run of the season to secure the win. Hanah...

CARLIE’S SCOOP: After team bonding, Arizona achieved goal winning Columbia Regional

I would like to extend a thank you on behalf of myself and the entire Arizona softball team for your undying support throughout this year’s regular season and going into the postseason. I would especially like to thank all those who attended the final game of the season at Rita. It was a special day for our three seniors: Peanut, Bailey, and Hanah being the last time they would ever play at Rita. We held a ceremony for them after the game, honoring the time they spent at Arizona and all of their accomplishments as students, athletes and leaders. The following day, the whole team went to Coach Cait’s house to watch the selection show. We had dinner and watched the selection show to find out which regional we were being sent to.
TUCSON, AZ
Atchison signs with Arizona

Sophia Atchison signed with the University of Arizona May 4. Atchison plans on continuing her pole vaulting career while studying in the school’s naturopathic science program. “I was very impressed with all of the coaches there,” Atchison said. “The pole vault coach, Dominic Johnson, is a three-time Pole Vault...
Early line posted for Arizona football’s 2022 opener at San Diego State

It’s never too early to start looking ahead to the start of college football season. In fact, the oddsmakers are already primed for those first games in late August and early September. DraftKings Sportsbook has point spreads out for a selection of those Week Zero and Week 1 contests,...
Pool noodle fight over the name Josh again attracts hundreds

A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh. The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it.
New Dispensary Opening in Arizona on May 27

Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multi-state cannabis company, announced the grand opening of the Company’s largest dispensary in Arizona, Zen Leaf North Phoenix, located at 12401 North Cave Creek Road on Friday, May 27th at 8 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf North Phoenix relocated to its new, much larger...
Arizona Rangers of Globe: Eugene Shute

Visiting the Gila County Sheriff’s Office in December 1919, one might have seen the goods from some recent arrests - a pair of illegal stills from the area of Sleeping Beauty Mountain, seized by Sheriff Eugene Shute and his deputies. Five men were detained in connection with the liquor works. “One still was cleverly concealed in a prospect hole covered with old sheet iron and was in operation when discovered by the officers,” the Daily Silver Belt reported. “The still and a large quantity of wine and grape brandy are on exhibition at the office of the sheriff. The second still . . . is also at the sheriff’s office with a large quantity of its forbidden product.”
AFW to Open 250KSF Showroom in Marana

After purchasing 19.24 acres northwest of Marana for more than $8M, American Furniture Warehouse plans to build its first warehouse and showroom in metro Tucson next year. Plan specifications are not yet finalized, but the building is expected to be approximately 250KSF, significantly smaller than the company’s other locations in Glendale (534KSF) and Gilbert (630KSF).
Heightened fire restrictions to go into place in southern Arizona

Public land managers will put heightened fire restrictions in place across southern Arizona this week amid continued hot and dry conditions. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the stage two ban goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and includes the entire Coronado National Forest along with state trust and Bureau of Land Management's Gila District lands in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
13 alleged members of Mexican-based drug ring indicted in Arizona

PHOENIX — Thirteen alleged members of a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization were indicted by a grand jury in Arizona on Monday, authorities said. The 30-count indictment by the federal grand jury in Tucson included charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
'Just larger than life': Community remembers Arizona country star Duane Moore

MESA, Ariz — "Larger than life." That's how the Arizona community is remembering legendary country-rock singer Duane Moore. Moore created the Mogollon Band in Heber-Overgaard back in 1979 and it's been an Arizona favorite ever since. Moore, 58, died unexpectedly while mowing the lawn on April 28. His girlfriend...
Utility Says Arizona Denial of Plant Expansion Could Jeopardize Power Supply

The utility company Salt River Project filed a request with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) on Monday this week, asking the ACC to reconsider its decision to deny SRP a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility (CEC) to expand its peak-demand natural gas facility in Coolidge. SRP argues that ACC’s vote will...
