LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech is set to open the NCAA Men's Golf Championships this weekend at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona as the eighth seed. Competing in the national tournament for the 14th time in program history, the Red Raiders will begin teeing off at 2:25 p.m. (CST) on Friday in the afternoon wave before playing in the morning wave on Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO