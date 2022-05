Before Saturday’s San Diego Symphony concert began I had doubts that Esa-Pekka Salonen’s 2010 “Nyx” was the right match for Music Director Rafael Payare’s Impressionist program devoted to Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. After hearing the San Diego Symphony play “Nyx,” I decided I was right on one count. Salonen’s harmonic vocabulary and melodic structures are not close to those of the French masters of musical Impressionism.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO