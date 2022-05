SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Stanford freshman Rose Zhang was crowned the 2022 NCAA Individual National Champion on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club, finishing with a 6-under 282 to claim victory by three strokes. Zhang is the second straight Stanford freshman to win the NCAA individual championship and just the second national champion in program history, joining Rachel Heck who won the title in 2021.

