Anderson Carries Huskers with Two Homers on Senior Day

(Grand Island, NE) - Sunday, May 22nd Grand Island Police were dispatched at approximately 12:06 am to the area of Sheridan Ave. and W. Waugh street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers observed the silver Camaro traveling 77 mph south on Broadwell Ave. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at the Five Points intersection. The Camero then took off driving away from officers at a high rate of speed traveling through a red light and proceeded southbound on Eddy Street. The vehicle turned eastbound on 16th street and quickly accelerated at a high rate of speed with disregard for the public. Officers later located the suspect, Jovan Quezada in the vehicle parked in the 100 block of 3rd Street. Officers spoke with witnesses who said Quezada was driving the vehicle. Jovan Quezada was then very uncooperative with officers and attempted to walk away from officers and resisted when officers attempted to place him into handcuffs. Quezada was arrested for Flight to Avoid Arrest, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Disobey Stop Light, and Speeding.

2 DAYS AGO