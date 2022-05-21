Anderson Carries Huskers with Two Homers on Senior Day
gifamilyradio.com
4 days ago
Max Anderson hit two of Nebraska's four home runs on Saturday, as the Huskers wrapped up the 2022 season with a 10-9 win vs. Michigan State on Senior Day at Hawks Field. Nebraska (23-30, 10-14 Big Ten) totaled 10 runs on 15 hits and an error, while the Spartans (24-30, 8-16...
TULSA, Okla. - The Summit League announced the 2022 #SummitBSB All-League Teams and individual award winners Tuesday with Omaha third baseman Mike Boeve earning the top honor after being named the Summit League Player of the Year. Boeve is the third Maverick in program history to earn the award and first since Clayton Taylor in 2016.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man with a long history of mental illness when he killed the grandfather of two Nebraska football players more than two decades ago has died in prison. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that Russell Harms died in the system's Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Monday. He was 64. Harms had been in prison 22 years for gunning down 84-year-old Tennyson Kelsay in the parking lot of an Auburn shopping center in 1999. The older man was the grandfather of then-Nebraska rush end Chris Kelsay and former Nebraska and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Kelsay. Harms was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison despite being diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.
(Grand Island, NE) - Saturday morning at approximately 1:47 am Grand Island Police arrived to find Jose Landaverde to be in actual physical control of a Chevrolet Cruze when it left the roadway and struck property at 2105 N Broadwell Avenue. Landaverde would then leave the scene on foot without reporting the accident. Landaverde was found to have sustained bodily injury as a result of the accident. It was then observed that Landaverde was to show signs of impairment and refused to submit to a Preliminary Breath Test. A search of Landaverde’s driver’s license displayed that his license was under a 15-year revocation as a result of a previous conviction of DUI 3rd Offense. Jose was arrested and later refused to submit to a post-arrest chemical test. Jose Landaverde was arrested for DUI 4th Offense, Refuse Chemical Test, Refuse Chemical Test, Leaving Scene of Injury Accident and DDR (15 year).
(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Public Schools is saying farewell to the old Engleman school building on Capital Avenue that once housed classrooms, wonderful teachers, and vibrant students. Built-in 1959, the old Engleman Elementary building opened its doors for classes in 1960. Over the next 48 years, the facility saw a 15,000+ ft. expansion project, and hundreds of elementary students grace its halls. The building’s last few years of use were spent housing the district Early Childhood Learning Center until GIPS opened the O’Conner Learning Center — an innovative reimagining of the old Shopko store — in 2021.
(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Police stopped a vehicle on Friday, May 20th for failing to use its turn signal 100 feet prior to an intersection. The incident occurred at approximately 11:24 pm at 802 W 2nd Street and the driver was identified as Ibrahim Muhammed. After Muhammed was contacted, a state inquiry of his license found that he had a suspended license and active Hall County Warrants. A search incident to arrest of Muhammed located drug paraphernalia (baggie with meth residue). A probable cause search of Muhammed's vehicle located additional drug paraphernalia (glass pipe) and methamphetamine. Muhammed was arrested for Hall County Warrants, Failure to Signal; 100ft, DDS, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Controlled Substance- Meth.
(Grand Island, NE) - Sunday, May 22nd Grand Island Police were dispatched at approximately 12:06 am to the area of Sheridan Ave. and W. Waugh street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers observed the silver Camaro traveling 77 mph south on Broadwell Ave. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at the Five Points intersection. The Camero then took off driving away from officers at a high rate of speed traveling through a red light and proceeded southbound on Eddy Street. The vehicle turned eastbound on 16th street and quickly accelerated at a high rate of speed with disregard for the public. Officers later located the suspect, Jovan Quezada in the vehicle parked in the 100 block of 3rd Street. Officers spoke with witnesses who said Quezada was driving the vehicle. Jovan Quezada was then very uncooperative with officers and attempted to walk away from officers and resisted when officers attempted to place him into handcuffs. Quezada was arrested for Flight to Avoid Arrest, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Disobey Stop Light, and Speeding.
Grand Island City Hall, Utilities Service Center, City Library, Public Transit Office & CRANE, Street & Fleet Office, Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste, and Grand Island Police Department Service Desk (please call 9-1-1 for emergencies) will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of Memorial Day, resuming normal business hours on Tuesday, May 31st.
Comments / 0