State Track - Class C & D Results - GICC - Heartland Lutheran

As a Nebraska fan, rock bottom is redefined for me every fall. It can’t get any worse than losing to BYU on a hail mary? Northern Illinois? Troy? Wisconsin by 39 in the Big Ten Championship? How about having Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State on the ropes and shooting ourselves in the foot? How about a special teams unit that makes you believe your high school’s JV kicker could do a better job because he can consistently make extra points? How about coaches who are allergic to the simple, most logical, obvious decisions?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO