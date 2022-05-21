State Track - Class C & D Results - GICC - Heartland Lutheran
gifamilyradio.com
4 days ago
(Omaha, NE) - Class C and D state track and field invite wraps up today at Omaha's Burke Stadium. A and B were held on Wednesday and Thursday. Classes C and D started yesterday and conclude today. Class C & D Results HERE. Central Catholic. Isaac Herbek got 3rd...
OMAHA, NE -- Brayton Johnson of Grand Island Central Catholic wins gold in the Class C boys 400M dash with a time of 50.46. The Crusaders went on to win the Class C boys team championship on the strength of Johnson's final leg of the 4x400M relay. Listen to GICC...
TULSA, Okla. - The Summit League announced the 2022 #SummitBSB All-League Teams and individual award winners Tuesday with Omaha third baseman Mike Boeve earning the top honor after being named the Summit League Player of the Year. Boeve is the third Maverick in program history to earn the award and first since Clayton Taylor in 2016.
There aren’t many years that have been worse for the big three men’s sports at Nebraska. Football missed the postseason for a fourth consecutive year and was three games out from fifth in the division. Basketball took some preseason NCAA Tournament hype and turned that into last place in the Big Ten. And baseball, coming off a league title in 2021, struggled to beat themselves most nights and missed out on the league tournament in Omaha.
Nebraska football senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta spoke in April about two "key" openings on the Huskers' recruiting staff. It appears one of those spots has been filled. Taylor McDaniel announced on social media Tuesday that she is the Huskers' new director of recruiting. Most recently, McDaniel was...
I know I talked about it last year, but the Nebraska Passport is such a worth while activity for people in this state to do. I love how it gets us to places that we may have never heard of, or wouldn’t normally go. My family got our first...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced today it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a building...
Nebraska football fans will be able to get into Memorial Stadium for cheaper than typical single-game tickets under a new deal. Husker Athletics announced Monday the upcoming “3 Game Mini-Plan”, offering fans tickets to one home game each month for a total of $180. The only game not part of the plan is Sept. 17 against Oklahoma.
As a Nebraska fan, rock bottom is redefined for me every fall. It can’t get any worse than losing to BYU on a hail mary? Northern Illinois? Troy? Wisconsin by 39 in the Big Ten Championship? How about having Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State on the ropes and shooting ourselves in the foot? How about a special teams unit that makes you believe your high school’s JV kicker could do a better job because he can consistently make extra points? How about coaches who are allergic to the simple, most logical, obvious decisions?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New peregrine falcon chicks have hatched atop the Mutual of Omaha headquarters building. According to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, four falcon chicks hatched in the building’s nesting box on May 18. Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters and other tall buildings in Omaha have long been home to the peregrine falcon.
22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Some of the best and brightest students in Nebraska were honored Monday inside the capitol. A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought. Updated:...
Wyoming company to capture CO2 from Nebraska ADM plant. An ethanol plant in Eastern Nebraska has agreed to transport its carbon dioxide to a future sequestration plant in Wyoming. Scott Prestidge, manager of corporate communications with Tallgrass, says it will capture 10 million tons of CO2 annually from an Archer...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former top 100 recruit will be joining the Huskers. As Nebraska rebuilds its defensive line, the Huskers have added former Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn, who announced his commitment Sunday via Twitter. Wynn's addition comes amid a series of transfers and entries into the NFL Draft.
Just outside of Omaha, Nebraska is a town called Springfield. In that town of Springfield is a vineyard and brewery called Soaring Wings. Soaring Wings is family-owned by a husband and wife named Jim and Sharon Shaw. The name Soaring Wings comes from Jim's former life flying for the military...
22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Some of the best and brightest students in Nebraska were honored Monday inside the capitol. A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought. Updated:...
LINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy department, adding security measures, and installing new ventilation. Bolz said the improvements will enhance rural health care for 3,977 people in the Cozad area.
Nebraska football got a HUGE pick up from the transfer portal this afternoon as Alabama defensive tackle Stephon Wynn committed!. Wynn had been a backup the past four years at Alabama, appearing in 21 games and garnering an collective 13 tackles with one quarterback hurry. Wynn is listed at 6-4,...
A Lincoln business and its employees are helping get a 'boutique on wheels' off the ground. A converted school bus will deliver new clothes and school supplies for foster care kids across the state. It's been a dream of Leigh Esau for years. She is the executive director of the...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had harsh criticism Monday of the Biden administration's handling of the baby formula shortage. Ricketts said the first shipment of emergency stock from the European Union arrived in Indianapolis. He believes the Food and Drug Administration should have realized there would be...
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday a Blue Hill man is going to federal prison for a firearms violation. In a press release, United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Amos J. Mosel, 36, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Mosel to 35 months’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively to a prior state sentence Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
Comments / 0