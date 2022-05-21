Brutcher’s walk-off secures regular season finale for USF Baseball

Sting is one of the most recognized musicians in the world! Starting out with The Police in 1977 and then having his own incredible solo career, he has sold a zillion records and has created some of the most famous songs of any era. Not surprisingly, he sold out the Seminole Tampa Hard & Hotel Event Center, many of the crowd being die-hard Police fans! The energy was at a fever pitch for the show that opened with the Police tune “Message In A Bottle,” which was followed by this writer’s favorite, “An Englishman in New York,” with harmonica played by Shane Sage. The band was at the top, but that is how Sting rolls! He always has a great band, starting with his tenure in The Police. I saw the “Dream of the Blue Turtles” tour in 1985 at USF Sundome, his first solo album after leaving the Police and the band was stellar. Sting’s current band includes Dominic Miller on guitar, Rufus Miller, guitar, Josh Freese banging the drums, Kevon Webster, keyboards, Shane Sage, harmonica, Melissa Musique is a backup vocalist, along with Gene Noble, who takes a turn with Sting on “Shape of My Heart.”

