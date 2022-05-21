ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brutcher’s walk-off secures regular season finale for USF Baseball

gousfbulls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA (May 21, 2022) – Drew Brutcher (Lakeland) missed the past month of the season with an injury before returning last weekend for the University of South Florida Bulls. On Thursday, the sophomore's go-ahead home run carried South Florida to a win over Wichita State in the opener of a three-game...

gousfbulls.com

gousfbulls.com

USF and ECU trade grand slams, Pirates outlast Bulls

CLEARWATER, Fla. (May 24, 2022) – Nelson Rivera (Tao Alto, Puerto Rico) hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning for the University of South Florida in the opening round of the American Baseball Championship, but the lead was short-lived as ECU's Bryson Worrell also connected on a grand slam in the bottom half of the frame and the Pirates held on for a 7-4 victory on Tuesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

USF Track and Field Ready for NCAA East Prelims

LOCATION: Bloomington, Ind. Tampa, Fla., May 24, 2022 – The University of South Florida track and field team is heading to Bloomington, Ind. for the NCAA East Prelims, where it will have student-athletes compete in 14 different events over the four-day meet. Eron Carter (Palatka, Fla.) begins the meet...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Lane named First Team All-Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla. (May 23, 2022) – University of South Florida third baseman Carmine Lane (Lake Placid) has been named to the 2022 All-Conference Team, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday. Lane, a preseason All-Conference selection, earns First Team honors after being named to the All-AAC Second Team last...
CLEARWATER, FL
gousfbulls.com

USF Men's Tennis Adds UGA Transfer Erik Grevelius

TAMPA (May 24, 2022) – The University of South Florida head men's tennis coach Ashley Fisher announced the addition of University of Georgia transfer Erik Grevelius to the Bulls 2022-23 roster. "We are excited to have Erik join us here in Tampa Bay," said Fisher. "He is an exciting...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Architecture firm knocks the ball out of the park in expansion announcement

A local architecture firm hit a home run in its most recent expansion with the announcement of a new sports division. The Sarasota-based, full-service firm, Fawley Bryant Architecture, made the decision to launch the division to serve its growing list of sports-related clients, which now includes projects for MLB teams and IMG Academy in Bradenton. The firm has also completed more than $500 million in sports-related work since 2017, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

The 4th Most Popular Place To Live In The U.S. Is Here In Tampa Bay

Zillow has released their ranking of the most popular place to buy a house in the United States. The 4th most popular place on the list happens to be right here in Tampa Bay. Westchase came in 4th on the list and the only Florida market on their list. Zillow reported the average Westchase house is worth $537,668, and prices have gone up nearly 10% in the first three months of 2022.
WESTCHASE, FL
995qyk.com

7 Foot Gator Wreaks Havoc In Riverview

7 Foot gator wreaks havoc in Riverview. Check out the video and the lady saying at the end, “nothing says Florida girl like that.” LOL. She returned home to find the Gator “busted, broken, and completely moved…” her entire front porch according to the woman. It was all caught on camera on the doorstep.
RIVERVIEW, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Restoring Ross at Florida’s oldest club

Belleair Country Club, the oldest golf club in Florida and a layout so nice, Donald Ross designed it twice, has undertaken a massive restoration of its historic West Course. The architects at Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design broke ground on the project in March, with plans to reopen all 18 holes by mid-November 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
SuncoastPost

Sting – An Englishman at the Seminole Tampa Hard Rock

Sting is one of the most recognized musicians in the world! Starting out with The Police in 1977 and then having his own incredible solo career, he has sold a zillion records and has created some of the most famous songs of any era. Not surprisingly, he sold out the Seminole Tampa Hard & Hotel Event Center, many of the crowd being die-hard Police fans! The energy was at a fever pitch for the show that opened with the Police tune “Message In A Bottle,” which was followed by this writer’s favorite, “An Englishman in New York,” with harmonica played by Shane Sage. The band was at the top, but that is how Sting rolls! He always has a great band, starting with his tenure in The Police. I saw the “Dream of the Blue Turtles” tour in 1985 at USF Sundome, his first solo album after leaving the Police and the band was stellar. Sting’s current band includes Dominic Miller on guitar, Rufus Miller, guitar, Josh Freese banging the drums, Kevon Webster, keyboards, Shane Sage, harmonica, Melissa Musique is a backup vocalist, along with Gene Noble, who takes a turn with Sting on “Shape of My Heart.”
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers having success landing snook, snapper

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports he’s finding all the snook he wants in Tampa Bay. He’s been working between downtown St. Pete north to the Howard Frankland Bridge along the Pinellas side of the bay. The fish are in the shade of mangroves when the water is high, moving out only when the tide drops. Live sardines have been a good bait. His anglers have taken fish to 33 inches, though most fish are between 20 and 26 inches. He’s been chumming with live sardines to get the bite going. The redfish are on both sides of the bay in the same region. They are scattered and running in small pods down to pairs, with undersized and slot fish the norm over the past week. Live sardines are working, though cut pinfish is what the reds want some days.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

McDonald’s workers plan strike throughout Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida. Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location...
TAMPA, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ruskin (Florida)

Ruskin is a small city on Florida’s west coast, just outside of Tampa. The sunshine state is known for having great beaches, nature parks, wildlife and attractions, and you’ll find them all in and around the city of Ruskin. Do you have a taste for adventure and want...
RUSKIN, FL
thatssotampa.com

With $236 million sale, NOVEL Midtown breaks a record in Tampa

Midtown Tampa continues to set a new standard for living in the city. Novel Apartments have sold for more than $236 million. The news was first reported by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This would be the first time in the city’s history that a market-rate multifamily property has sold for more than $600,000/unit. The news is getting out that Tampa is one of the best places to live in the country.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay. All happened around Egmont Key. The boaters were stranded after they abandoned ship that was taking on water. They were able to radio for help before the 24 foot vessel sank. No medical issues were reported. Coast Guard wants...
ACCIDENTS

