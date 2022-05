While it was two very different paths to get there, Arizona and Arizona State both find themselves in the Super Regionals in a quest to the Women’s College World Series. First, Arizona went on the road to Missouri and upset the No. 15 Tigers in regional play to advance. The Wildcats were a perfect 3-0 this weekend. Arizona kicked off the regional with an 8-3 win over Illinois on Friday before posting consecutive shutouts against Missouri on Saturday and Sunday. A Sharlize Palacios solo shot was enough as the Wildcats eliminated the Tigers in a 1-0 game on Sunday.

