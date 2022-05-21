ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

This Week’s City & School Board Meetings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission – Monday @ 4:30 p.m. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can also dial in using your phone. City of Whitewater Finance Committee Meeting – Tuesday @ 4:30 p.m. City of Whitewater Municipal Building. City Manager’s...

Friends of Whitewater Creek Interest Meeting – June 1

Are you interested in helping to clean up, restore, and enhance Whitewater Creek? Would you like to improve fishing, paddling, and hiking opportunities? Please come to the Cravath Lakefront Community Center at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1st, for a discussion of a Friends of Whitewater Creek group. We’ll talk about our interests, identify priority projects, and develop a timeline of events. We hope to see you there!
WHITEWATER, WI
City Manager Cameron Clapper a Finalist for Dodge County Administrator

According to the Daily Citizen, Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper is one of four finalists for the administrator of Dodge County. Per an article that was posted on May 23, the successful candidate will replace Jim Mielke, who is retiring on June 1. “The four finalists have been invited to Juneau for a two-day assessment process that will take place on June 6 and 7,” the article states, adding that, “It is anticipated that a new permanent administrator will be in place by Aug. 1.”
Wisconsin school's gender change policy: State justices debate

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders, with opponents arguing the policy amounts to a secret experiment on children and supporters countering that the guidance protects student privacy.
MADISON, WI
Whitewater, WI
Wisconsin Government
Whitewater, WI
The Snowball that Started Election Disputes in Wisconsin

In the summer of 2020, a retired hypnotherapist filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. His complaint? That Wisconsin’s five largest cities, including Madison, had received grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help make it safer to vote in a pandemic. While formally dismissed...
WISCONSIN STATE
Center for Black Excellence receives $2.5 million donation

Rev. Alex Gee said he continues to be impressed with the fundraising support for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, which announced one of its biggest gifts yet on Tuesday: a $2.5 million donation from Ascendium Education Group. The Center, which hopes to begin construction on its building in...
MADISON, WI
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation

Millions of people don’t get to make that choice for themselves if they use certain online genealogy kits without reading the fine print. Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Millions of people don’t get to make that choice...
MADISON, WI
WHS Principal Named

On Tuesday, May 24 the Whitewater Unified School District School Board voted to authorize the appointment of Brent Mansky as principal of Whitewater High School. Mansky will succeed Michael Lovenberg, whose resignation, effective June 30, was announced on April 18. Mansky has served as principal at Williams Bay Middle/High School for the past two years. Enrollment of that school is approximately 375, compared with about 570 students at WHS. Previously for fifteen years he taught social studies at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. He began his career as a teacher at Black Hawk High School in South Wayne, WI. During much of his career he has also served as a varsity-level basketball and football coach.
WHITEWATER, WI
Six Beaver Dam wholesale dealer licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced 6 wholesale dealers in Beaver Dam had their licenses revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. These dealers are:. RH Enterprise LLC. F M D Autos LLC. Tailormade Auto LLC. Dee Auto Spot LLC. Wolek...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Dane County judge says Gableman has ‘run amok’

A Dane County judge said on Thursday that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice conducting a partisan review of the 2020 presidential election has “run amok” and “gone rogue” as he continues to disregard the state’s open records laws. In a hearing on Thursday, Judge...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Vision: Eye check-ups have changed

Looking for a new pair of glasses? Lucky for you there are plenty of unique options available, some of which use eco or green materials. Brian is at Wisconsin Vision searching for a new look.
Kiwanis Supports Whitewater Soccer Group; Tryouts for Select Teams begins in June

Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club and Whitewater United FC (formerly Whitewater Youth Soccer Club.) For the sixth year, the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club has donated to Whitewater United FC (formerly Whitewater Youth Soccer Club). On May 18, Tony Aranda, Head Coach of the U15 Select boys team and Vice President of Whitewater United FC, invited the Whitewater Kiwanis to attend a U15 Whitewater vs U15 Croatian Eagles (Milwaukee) soccer game at Whitewater High School. It was a tough, hard fought game resulting in a tie score of 1-1. The Whitewater U8 team was invited on to the field at halftime to play as well.
WHITEWATER, WI
The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

