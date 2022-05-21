This Week’s City & School Board Meetings

On Tuesday, May 24 the Whitewater Unified School District School Board voted to authorize the appointment of Brent Mansky as principal of Whitewater High School. Mansky will succeed Michael Lovenberg, whose resignation, effective June 30, was announced on April 18. Mansky has served as principal at Williams Bay Middle/High School for the past two years. Enrollment of that school is approximately 375, compared with about 570 students at WHS. Previously for fifteen years he taught social studies at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. He began his career as a teacher at Black Hawk High School in South Wayne, WI. During much of his career he has also served as a varsity-level basketball and football coach.

