Kylie Collins earned a straight-set win over No. 3 seed Petra Hule of Florida State in Monday’s Round of 64. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Texas sophomores Kylie Collins and Peyton Stearns earned straight-set wins in the Round of 64 at the NCAA Singles Championships on Monday night at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Less than 24 hours after helping Texas win its second-straight and fourth overall NCAA team championship in program history on Sunday night, No. 49 Collins registered an impressive 6-2, 7-5 win over the No. 3 seed Petra Hule of Florida State, while No. 2 seed Stearns followed with a 6-0, 6-4 victory against No. 67 Sydni Ratliff of Ohio State.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO