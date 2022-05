Well, look at this. Per some recently-filed planning paperwork spotted by What Now LA, Elon Musk and his Tesla team are still eager to open some kind of drive-in restaurant, movie theater, and electric vehicle charging compound in Los Angeles. The idea was first floated way back in 2018, with Musk tweeting (what else) that he wanted to open “an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” somewhere in Los Angeles. At the time it was said to be taking shape in Santa Monica, but that obviously never came to fruition.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO