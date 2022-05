OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — With school out for the summer, Ohio County Board of Education meeting celebrated accomplishments of the school year. “We were able to celebrate OVAC Coach of the Year - Brian Leggett, as well as an incident that took place in one of our elementary schools where Martha Busack was in action able to save the child,” Superintendent Kim Miller said. “It was nice to be able to celebrate them, as well as “Tank” Hawkins who was a state champion in the 100 and 200. We were able to have him and his family here, as well. So, we are proud of a lot of things taken place."

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO