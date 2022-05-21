James Paul Graham

Robert M. Pridmore, age 98, of Clifton Springs, NY formerly of Penn Yan passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Robert was born in Utica, NY on January 15, 1924, the son of the late Harold and Clara Tucker Pridmore. He graduated from Utica High School and served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1945. He met Barbara DeCann at the USO in Sampson in 1943 and they were married on September 21, 1946. He and his business partner started the Geneva Adjustment Service in Geneva, NY in 1955. In that year he and Barbara moved to Penn Yan. In 1981, Bob sold his adjustment business and began a career in real estate. He sold on several names and finished his over 20 year career with Century 21. He was a 20 plus year member of the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp. He served on the Yates County Legislature and was also a member of the American Legion.

