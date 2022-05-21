ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammondsport, NY

James Paul Graham

 4 days ago

James Paul Graham, 86, of Hammondsport, NY passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath. Born in Hornell on November 22, 1935, Paul was the son...

Robert M. Pridmore

Robert M. Pridmore, age 98, of Clifton Springs, NY formerly of Penn Yan passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Robert was born in Utica, NY on January 15, 1924, the son of the late Harold and Clara Tucker Pridmore. He graduated from Utica High School and served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1945. He met Barbara DeCann at the USO in Sampson in 1943 and they were married on September 21, 1946. He and his business partner started the Geneva Adjustment Service in Geneva, NY in 1955. In that year he and Barbara moved to Penn Yan. In 1981, Bob sold his adjustment business and began a career in real estate. He sold on several names and finished his over 20 year career with Century 21. He was a 20 plus year member of the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp. He served on the Yates County Legislature and was also a member of the American Legion.
PENN YAN, NY
FROM PAGES PAST: 1947: New Elks lodge instituted in Penn Yan

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
PENN YAN, NY
Volunteer to set out Veterans' Memorial Flags May 26

PENN YAN -- It’s once again that time to let folks know that The American Legion will be placing flags on veterans gravesites at Lakeview Cemetery May 26. Anyone wishing to volunteer are asked to assemble at the Court Street Office entrance at 8:45 a.m. Every year, volunteers gather...
PENN YAN, NY
'Click It or Ticket' seatbelt campaign

YATES COUNTY -- County Sheriff Ron Spike is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt every day, and especially this spring, during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 23 to June 5.
YATES COUNTY, NY

