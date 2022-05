Trinidad Cervantes felt humiliated on her high school graduation day in Cedar City, Utah, last year when a teacher pulled her aside during the ceremony and told her she couldn't wear the cap her aunt had spent hours hand-beading to honor her Native American heritage. The crushing incident occurred despite another aunt calling the school beforehand to get permission to add the decorations—an eagle feather and a beaded decorative edging in Canyon View High School's colors of teal, silver and black—to the cap, Cervantes told The Washington Post. The teen, who is a member of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, had hoped to wear the adorned hat to the ceremony as it was a traditional way for Native American students to express their spirituality and cultural pride.

