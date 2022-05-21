Official Rules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
Real Simple

Jif Peanut Butter Recalled From Walmart, Sam's Club, and Other Retailers Nationwide Due to Salmonella Concerns

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling more than four dozen different Jif Peanut Butter products distributed and sold across the country due to potential salmonella contamination, per an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, including all Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations. Recalled items, which include several types of creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat, and natural peanut butter, have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Consumers can find the lot codes are alongside the best-if-used-by date.
eenews.net

Senate plows ahead with price gouging bill

This story was updated at 10:50 a.m. EDT. Curbing high gasoline prices will remain a major topic on Capitol Hill this week, with the White House saying this weekend it is open to multiple options to bring them down. With the midterm elections looming, Democrats have been scrambling to find...
The Independent

CPAC chief boasts US abortion ban could be part of solution to ‘great replacement’

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp on Thursday told a gathering of right-wing activists that banning abortion and forcing women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term would be a good way to boost birth rates of “our own people” and stave off the “great replacement” many Republicans and white supremacists fear will result from increased levels of immigration to the United States.The former George W Bush aide was speaking in Budapest, where the ACU is holding an edition of its Conservative Political Action Conference in hopes of promoting greater ties between the Republican Party and Hungarian authoritarian leader Viktor Orban’s...
