BC Shut Out in Season Finale

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding. An area of low pressure tracking out of Alabama will track northeast toward the western Carolinas, resulting in periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Scattered early-morning light showers will give way to steadier and heavier rain in areas west of Greenville by mid-morning Monday, so be sure to take an umbrella with you as you head out the door today! From there, the rain will continue spread northeast into the late-morning and afternoon period.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO