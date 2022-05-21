ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC Shut Out in Season Finale

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. – The Boston College baseball team ended its season with a 5-0 loss to Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles finished the season with a 19-33 overall record and 5-25 in the ACC. In what was a staff day on...

