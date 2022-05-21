BC Shut Out in Season Finale

Ayla Ferrone has joined the City of Greer as Community and Media Outreach Coordinator, completing a makeover of the city's Communications Office. “Our commitment to City of Greer residents was to offer the most professional and up-to-date office, producing timely news and events to share through photography and video on cityofgreer.org and social media accounts,” Communications Manager Steve Owens said. “Adding professional videographer Joel Eaves earlier this year was the first step, and bringing Ayla on board with her multiple talents is the final piece of the communications puzzle.”
Comments / 0