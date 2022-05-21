ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven cross-cultural celebrations held on campus for graduates from underrepresented communities

By Kiana Kalahele
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the class of 2022 wraps up their final moments on campus, graduating seniors from underrepresented cultural and societal communities were invited to attend cross-cultural graduation celebrations last week to commemorate their time and dedication at Chapman while surrounded by friends, families and their respective communities. These cross-cultural graduation...

KESQ News Channel 3

CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation

Thousands of Coachella Valley students are less than a week away from graduating from high school, but it's an extra special occasion for one local student. In a few days, Esmeralda Vargas will be the first in her family to receive her high school diploma. "I feel excited and proud of myself," Vargas told Telemundo The post CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
coastreportonline.com

OCC mask mandate extended as COVID-19 cases rise

The indoor mask mandate at Orange Coast College has been extended “until further notice,” according to an email from Coast Community College Chancellor John Weispfenning sent to all district employees and obtained by Coast Report. This decision comes only one month after the Board of Trustees moved to...
ORANGE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Servite High School announce new president

Servite High School, a leading all-male, Catholic college preparatory high school, announced that alumnus Chris Weir will become the school’s next president effective July 1, 2022. A 1997 graduate of Servite, Weir succeeds Randall Adams, who announced his plans to retire in February. The decision to hire Weir was unanimously approved by the school’s Board of Directors following the recommendation of a selection committee formed following Adams’s retirement announcement.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay High School Cheer Team Accused of Racist Instagram Post

An Instagram account titled “Black Bay Area” re-posted two troubling photos on their page this weekend, accusing the initial post of racism. The pictures show what appear to be members of the California High School varsity cheer team posing with a Black mannequin head and they refer to it as their mascot -- which they named Kareem.
SOCIETY
orangecountytribune.com

The Strawberry Festival is back

After a two-year coronavirus hiatus, the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is back with celebrities, music, rides, food, a parade and more. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Essential Workers.” The celebrity parade grand marshal is Kathy Garver of TV’s “Family Affair,” and the theme grand marshal is Tom DaRe, Garden Grove’s chief of police and a Garden Grove native.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Santa Ana elementary school substitute teacher accused of molesting four students

“On May 06, 2022, Santa Ana Police officers responded to Adams Elementary School to investigate allegations that Peter Morales, a 69-year-old substitute teacher, sexually molested four female students while in the classroom. The students are between the ages of eight and nine years old and told school officials that Morales touched them inappropriately. Each victim was molested individually and at different times throughout the day.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue rising

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19's hospitalizations and infection rates continued to rise, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 112 on Saturday to 126 on Sunday and 131 as of Monday, the latest figures available. There were 22...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fast Casual

The Trough opening in remodeled office park

Reimagined suburban office parks have made a comeback over the last few years, so it's not surprising that Orange County, California's Centerview at Irvine Concourse — owned by affiliates of EMMES Realty Services LLC and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management — has taken that a step further by developing a restaurant pad, Eighteen Main. It includes The Trough, a fast casual concept joining The Goldfinch, Izakaya Osen, KIT Coffee, Porch & Swing, SOL Mexican Cocina, and Maldon's Bistro at Centerview, according to a company press release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Leaked email shows Washington Examiner article caused California school district to cancel meeting about CRT

The Poway Unified School District in California canceled a meeting about critical race theory after an article I wrote last month exposed the school's faculty was using the theory. In a leaked email shared with the Washington Examiner, Carol Osborne, the Poway Unified School District's associate superintendent, confirmed that the meeting was being scrapped. She highlighted my article as a reason why.
POWAY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC new case average declines

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Orange County declined sharply in Tuesday’s report on the local status of the pandemic. According to the county health care agency, over the four-day reporting period of May 20-23, 2,440 new cases were tallied, which is an average of 610 per day. That’s down from Friday’s average of 938 cases, but still higher than a week ago when the figure was 519 per day.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Luxury Laguna Beach Hotel is on a Mission to End Food Waste

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate conte. Go: Spend a day at the ranch at The Ranch at Laguna Beach in sunny Laguna Beach, California. Whether you choose to head out on a scenic Laguna morning hike, enjoy a post-hike breakfast burrito at The Ranch’s beachfront cafe or relax at the beach, The Ranch at Laguna Beach offers something for everyone.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lariatnews.com

Top 10 South Orange County restaurants guaranteed to impress your guests from out of town

Copy editor recommendations for the best places to eat locally. As a native New Yorker, I’m pretty snobby about what I choose to eat. New York is by far the gold standard when it comes to fine dining. It has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other place in the country. However, it’s the small hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are the true stars of N.Y. The immigrants that move to America and share their cultural dishes with us.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FitnessVolt.com

2022 California Night of Champions Pro Results & Scorecard

The California Night of Champions 2022 Olympia qualifier took place on May 21, 2022 in Anaheim, California, featuring Pro Bikini division. A total of 17 Bikini athletes competed to qualify for the biggest bodybuilding contest, Mr. Olympia 2022. The winner of the show was Sierra Swann of Marietta, Georgia. Jodie Jean-Yuncker came in second, followed by Gabriella Mohamed in third.
ANAHEIM, CA
Long Beach Post

Yorba Linda family asks for help finding developmentally disabled daughter who possibly ran away to Long Beach

Nya's last known whereabouts came on May 6 sometime after 10 p.m., when she reportedly made the trip from a Sky Zone at Westminster Mall to her mother's private school in Long Beach, Success Work Academy. The post Yorba Linda family asks for help finding developmentally disabled daughter who possibly ran away to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YORBA LINDA, CA
foxla.com

3 children hit by car containing 'incendiary devices' outside elementary school

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Three children were struck by a car outside an elementary school in Santa Ana Monday, according to police. According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the three children were on a sidewalk outside Taft Elementary school, when a driver drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting them. The children were all taken to the hospital, and according to police are currently in stable condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
sanclementetimes.com

San Clemente Woman Enters Plea Agreement, Admitting to Entering Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

