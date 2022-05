Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene of a fire in a detached garage in the 13300blk of Old Columbia Pk. in the Burtonsville area, according to MCFRS Battalion Chief Steve Mann. The fire has been knocked down and investigators are in route. There were no injuries reported. Old Columbia Pk. is closed in the area of Cherry Hill and Fairland. Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and to expect significant delays. MCFRS responded to the call around 3:30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO