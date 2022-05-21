Salinas weekly real estate update

A modern home in Mountain View has claimed the top home sale price in 2022 so far, selling for $5.4 million. The home was originally listed at $4.798 million, but it sold for almost $600,000 over the original listing price after just eight days on the market. This current sale is near the all-time highest sale in the city at $5.477 million, which closed last year.
The developer of a 389-unit apartment complex off Sutter Boulevard in Morgan Hill is eyeing completion of the project in late 2023. Construction started in April on the project, known as Vida. The developer, MBK Rental Living, is planning a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials in early June, says a press release from MBK Rental Living.
SAN JOSE — A new Shake Shack is headed to a big shopping center in San Jose, a deal that marks a fresh expansion for the popular chain of casual restaurants that was born in New York City, executives confirmed. Shake Shack has decided to open a new restaurant...
An Aug. 31 deadline is bearing down on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project. The effort — a coalition of Santa Cruz County nonprofits and government agencies — must still raise $16 million to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital. “Anything and everything is open. No one solution...
One year after announcing a new research and development partnership to grow strawberries indoors, Watsonville-based Driscoll’s and Plenty Unlimited Inc. are building a new indoor vertical strawberry farm. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the growth of Driscoll’s top crop by using Plenty’s growing platform. According to...
Santa Cruz needs to break old habits when it comes to affordable housing. That means local elected officials have to approve projects — even ones their constituents oppose, writes Don Lane, former Santa Cruz mayor and an affordable housing advocate. Lane says he has revised his own thinking on affordable housing and aims to push others to do the same. The consequences of not building, he says, are catastrophic for our community.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On June 1, Santa Cruz Restaurant Walk will invite people to enjoy different cuisines in downtown Santa Cruz. The participating restaurants offer a truly diverse cuisine from all over the world. Each restaurant will provide a portion of one of their signature menu items that showcases the highlights of their restaurant cuisine.
Though hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low, the recent swell of COVID cases has health officials stressing the importance of masking and vaccinations once again — even if the official guidelines won't change anytime soon.
The Monterey County Civil Grand Jury has released a scathing report outlining multiple examples of regulatory dysfunction in the county’s cannabis industry oversight, accounting and economic tracking. The recently released report, entitled “Monterey County’s Cannabis Industry Up in Smoke,” lambastes the county for lapses in transparency, organization and analysis...
About two dozen people will likely end up back on the streets of San Jose, after one of the largest tech companies in the world failed to keep its promises. A nine-month motel program paid for by Apple and managed by nonprofit Homefirst ended on Monday, causing panic for a group of homeless people. While some individuals have moved...
SAN JOSE — When Apple wanted to clear a large homeless encampment from its property last year, the tech giant didn’t just sweep everyone off the site — it spent millions of dollars to give dozens of people a nine-month motel stay and help them find housing.
Come check out this super cute home built in 1901. originally a 2bed 1bath home, it was extended 30/40 years ago to a 3bed 2bath 1,200 sf approx. Located on the quiet East end of Saint James St, it was remodeled by the previous owner in 2014. living room that high ceiling, lots of natural light & laminate floors. Primary bed is a good size & has ample closet space. Primary bath has walk-in shower. Bed 2 & 3 are a good size with ample closet space. All bed have new carpet. Kitchen was updated in 2014 - new cabinets, appliances & granite counters. back splash added in last 18 months. The utility room has the 2nd bath & washer / dryer. Lot is 5,617 sf & is zoned R2 which gives buyer the opportunity to add an ADU. Home is only minutes from multiple freeways, Japantown & Downtown San Jose while it is surrounded by a number of recreational parks Roosevelt Park, Backesto Park and Watson Park This is a charming cottage that will make a fantastic home for some lucky buyers.
A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
Who loses and who gains as California cleans up its cars? Nearly 32,000 mechanics would lose jobs by 2040 under the proposed phaseout of new gas-powered cars. Electric companies would be the big winners.
Sunny and colorful, Santa Cruz is your quintessential California beach town where life revolves around exquisite beaches and parks. When you’re not strolling the Boardwalk, cycling West Cliff Drive, or catching a wave, you need somewhere to get your beauty sleep. Here’s the best of the Airbnb Santa Cruz vacation homes for couples, families, and surfers.
