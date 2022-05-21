ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas weekly real estate update

By Stacker
thedesertreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled major statistics for the Salinas, CA metro...

www.thedesertreview.com

Silicon Valley

Photos: Mountain View house sells for $5.4 million, city’s most expensive sale in 2022

A modern home in Mountain View has claimed the top home sale price in 2022 so far, selling for $5.4 million. The home was originally listed at $4.798 million, but it sold for almost $600,000 over the original listing price after just eight days on the market. This current sale is near the all-time highest sale in the city at $5.477 million, which closed last year.
Morgan Hill Times

Construction begins on 389-unit apartment complex in Morgan Hill

The developer of a 389-unit apartment complex off Sutter Boulevard in Morgan Hill is eyeing completion of the project in late 2023. Construction started in April on the project, known as Vida. The developer, MBK Rental Living, is planning a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials in early June, says a press release from MBK Rental Living.
MORGAN HILL, CA
pajaronian.com

Driscoll’s to build first commercial vertical strawberry farm

One year after announcing a new research and development partnership to grow strawberries indoors, Watsonville-based Driscoll’s and Plenty Unlimited Inc. are building a new indoor vertical strawberry farm. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the growth of Driscoll’s top crop by using Plenty’s growing platform. According to...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I believed I was doing enough to address our housing affordability challenges. I wasn't.

Santa Cruz needs to break old habits when it comes to affordable housing. That means local elected officials have to approve projects — even ones their constituents oppose, writes Don Lane, former Santa Cruz mayor and an affordable housing advocate. Lane says he has revised his own thinking on affordable housing and aims to push others to do the same. The consequences of not building, he says, are catastrophic for our community.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zerodown Com
KSBW.com

18 Santa Cruz restaurants to partake in Santa Cruz Restaurant Walk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On June 1, Santa Cruz Restaurant Walk will invite people to enjoy different cuisines in downtown Santa Cruz. The participating restaurants offer a truly diverse cuisine from all over the world. Each restaurant will provide a portion of one of their signature menu items that showcases the highlights of their restaurant cuisine.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Civil grand jury report takes harsh look at Monterey County’s young cannabis industry

The Monterey County Civil Grand Jury has released a scathing report outlining multiple examples of regulatory dysfunction in the county’s cannabis industry oversight, accounting and economic tracking. The recently released report, entitled “Monterey County’s Cannabis Industry Up in Smoke,” lambastes the county for lapses in transparency, organization and analysis...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San José Spotlight

Apple motel program ends, stranding San Jose homeless

About two dozen people will likely end up back on the streets of San Jose, after one of the largest tech companies in the world failed to keep its promises. A nine-month motel program paid for by Apple and managed by nonprofit Homefirst ended on Monday, causing panic for a group of homeless people. While some individuals have moved... The post Apple motel program ends, stranding San Jose homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published May 18, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 6:58 p.m. Battery on a cohabitant on Calcagno St. 10:08 a.m. Vandalism on S Vanderhurst Av. 10:15 p.m. Matter or Record on San Antonio. April 28. 6:20 a.m. Vehicle towed (blocking traffic) on S Second St. 3:43 p.m. Fraud on Willow...
KING CITY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

831 E Saint James ST

Come check out this super cute home built in 1901. originally a 2bed 1bath home, it was extended 30/40 years ago to a 3bed 2bath 1,200 sf approx. Located on the quiet East end of Saint James St, it was remodeled by the previous owner in 2014. living room that high ceiling, lots of natural light & laminate floors. Primary bed is a good size & has ample closet space. Primary bath has walk-in shower. Bed 2 & 3 are a good size with ample closet space. All bed have new carpet. Kitchen was updated in 2014 - new cabinets, appliances & granite counters. back splash added in last 18 months. The utility room has the 2nd bath & washer / dryer. Lot is 5,617 sf & is zoned R2 which gives buyer the opportunity to add an ADU. Home is only minutes from multiple freeways, Japantown & Downtown San Jose while it is surrounded by a number of recreational parks Roosevelt Park, Backesto Park and Watson Park This is a charming cottage that will make a fantastic home for some lucky buyers.
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
matadornetwork.com

These Santa Cruz Airbnb Rentals Are the Perfect Escape for Surfers, Artists, and Beach Lovers

Sunny and colorful, Santa Cruz is your quintessential California beach town where life revolves around exquisite beaches and parks. When you’re not strolling the Boardwalk, cycling West Cliff Drive, or catching a wave, you need somewhere to get your beauty sleep. Here’s the best of the Airbnb Santa Cruz vacation homes for couples, families, and surfers.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

