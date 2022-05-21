ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, IN

Jon L. Svirha

By Cook-Rosenberger Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Jon L. Svirha, 89, of Brookville died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Shawneespring Skilled Nursing Facility in Harrison, Ohio. Jon was born in Butler, Kentucky, on April 6, 1933 to John and Vivian Becker....

WRBI Radio

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, Milan

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, of Milan passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Milan. Chad was born on Tuesday, January 24, 1984 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Jeffery and Melissa (Carter) Dick. Chad married Holly Braun on June 20, 2018. He was a former employee of Wood-Mizer in Batesville. Chad enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and Pez with his son Kaden, going ginseng hunting, and shooting guns. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WRBI Radio

Sr. Jane McConnell OSF

Sr. Jane McConnell, formerly Sr. Jessica, age 75 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died on May 23, 2022 at the convent. Born on April 3, 1947 in Princeton, Indiana, she was the second of five children born to Jessie (Nee: Yeager) and William McConnell Sr. Jane...
OLDENBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Mervin Ahrens, 92, Batesville

Mervin A. Ahrens, 92, of Batesville passed away at 5:45am, Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. He was born near Batesville on September 16, 1929 the son of August and Arietta Kramer Ahrens. He was married to Marjorie Meyer on July 25, 1953 and his wife of 68 years survives. Other survivors include one son David (Brenda) Ahrens of Batesville; three daughters Melinda Ahrens of Bright, Cindy (Jim) Simon of Osgood, and Susanne (Dustin) Prewitt of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ervin, sisters Gertrude Linville, Betty Siebert, and Wilma Meyer; granddaughter Chelsa Simon, and his great-grandson Chase Aaron Carroll. Mervin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was one of the most loyal, genuine, caring, and hardworking man that God ever put on this Earth. Mr. Ahrens was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from May 22, 1951 through April 30, 1953. For service to his country Mervin received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. In civilian life Mervin was a lifelong farmer and his farm was recently recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Award. He had also worked as a part time carpenter, was employed with the Union Furniture factory in Batesville, and also drove for the Dunbar & Bultman dairy in Osgood. Mervin was a life member of the Adams Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11am at the Adams Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Booster officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles and from 10am until time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church in care of the funeral home.
BATESVILLE, IN
Linda Negangard Stuhlman

Linda Negangard Stuhlman, 75, passed away on March 28, 2022, surrounded by her lovingfamily, following a courageous battle with cancer.She was preceded in death by her husband, James, who had died on March 22nd, 2022, andtheir daughter, Gretchen.Linda is survived by her two sons: Luther (Stephanie) of New Cannan, Bradley (Guillermina) ofKings Beach, CA; her five siblings: Ginny Negangard, David (Dawn) Negangard, Jane (Richard)Ritchie, Rita Negangard, and Karen (Stan) Pietrzyk; her nephew: Benjamin (Claire) Pietrzyk,and niece: Jana (Matthew) McGregor, as well as her three grandsons: Connor, Jack and Lucas,who brought her so much joy.Born February 2, 1947 in Milan, IN to Lowell and Harriett Esther (Walker) Negangard, Lindawas loving, intelligent, kind, courageous, dedicated, and nurturing throughout her life.She was a graduate of Milan High School (1965), and then Purdue University (1969) where shestudied Family and Consumer Sciences. She earned her Masters of Education in 1976 from theUniversity of Connecticut where she held a concentration in Family Studies.Linda started her teaching career in Connecticut as a Home Economics teacher at New BritainJunior High School, and then at Daniel Hand High School, in Madison, CT, before purchasingthe Red Barn Children’s Center, in Clinton, CT, in 1979, with her husband, Jim.She served as the Director of the Red Barn for 37 years developing an acclaimed earlyeducation program and summer camp. The Red Barn’s leafy campus served as an idyllicenvironment for her to raise a family.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Milan’s Langferman named IASP District 10 High School Principal of the Year

MILAN, IN — Milan High School Principal Ryan Langferman has been named 2022 Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) District 10 High School Principal of the Year. District 10 is made up of Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Jennings, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, and Union counties. The IASP will recognize...
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

JCD Band to march in 500 Festival Parade

OSGOOD, IN — A marching band from Ripley County will perform in this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The Jac-Cen-Del High School Marching Band, Flag Corp, and Dance Team are among 14 such groups from across the country that will perform in the parade on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Pacers win shortened ORVC boys golf championship; other May 23 recaps

The 18-hole ORVC Boys Golf Championship match scheduled Saturday at The Links in Rising Sun was postponed due to lightning. Because of scheduling issues, the conference event was reduced to nine holes on Monday. Switzerland County won the title by six strokes over Shawe, 173-179. Jac-Cen-Del placed third with 194....
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Greensburg student wins Congressional art competition

COLUMBUS, IN — A Greensburg High School student took 1st place in Indiana’s 6th District annual Art Competition. Malana Kramer was chosen as the winner of the competition, according to Congressman Greg Pence (R-Columbus). Kramer’s art, titled “The DayDreamer,” will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one...
GREENSBURG, IN
H.S. softball recaps from May 20 and 21

The following are high school softball recaps from Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. All games are varsity unless noted otherwise. There may be updates, so please check back. North Decatur was a 12-7 winner over Batesville. Keesha Crosland had big bat for ND with four hits and four...
BATESVILLE, IN
27143 St Rd 46 W – Batesville

Friday, 5/27 – 8AM-5PM Saturday, 5/28 – 8AM-2PM 3 miles West of Batesville High School on Highway 46. For more information, call 812-934-4464.
BATESVILLE, IN
IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings and Results through Monday

Here are the IHSAA 2022 Softball Sectional pairings and results involving area teams through Monday, May 23.. Coverage schools are in bold. All dates and times have been confirmed by the host schools. 4A-14 at Bloomington North (6 teams) G1 Tue 5/24 at 6 pm: Columbus North vs. East Central.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Memorial service to honor fallen Sheriff set for Sunday

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office will host a memorial service to remember fallen Sheriff Salvatore Frank “Tudie” Navarra on Sunday, May 29 at 4 pm. Sheriff Navarra died while pursuing a vehicle on May 29, 1961, in Decatur County. In addition to...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Area sees noticeable improvement in April jobless rates

SOUTHEASTERN IN — All four area counties saw a big drop in unemployment rates in April. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Franklin and Decatur counties checked in at 1.8 % while Ripley and Dearborn counties were at 1.9 % last month. Franklin County dropped from 2.6...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
1062 Sawmill Road – Batesville

Take Lammers Pike in Batesville. Continue over the bridge. Take 2nd road to left on 550 East. 1st stopsign go straight on Sawmill Road. 4th place on left.
BATESVILLE, IN
Air Care called to late Sunday crash on State Road 1

— Air Care was called to a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night on State Road 1 near Whitaker Lane. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene just before midnight on a report of a smoking vehicle in a ditch. Deputies learned through witness accounts...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
GFD, DCMH partnering on car seat inspection clinic in June

GREENSBURG, IN — The Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Memorial Hospital will team up for a free drive-through car seat inspection clinic on Thursday, June 2 from 4-6 pm at Fire Station 1 on Ireland Street. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-certified personnel from both the fire department and...
GREENSBURG, IN

