Now Recruiting for the Next Group of Students for Culinary and Horticultural Careers. County College of Morris (CCM) recently celebrated the latest graduates from its Culinary Opportunity (COP) and Horticultural Opportunity (HOP) programs, as it also has begun recruiting for the next class for the training sessions for adults with developmental disabilities.
Explore Many Rewarding Options and Learn Where Your CCM Education Can Take You. CCM is currently ranked #1 in New Jersey for best associate degrees and in the top 1.8 percent of the best community colleges nationwide by Intelligent. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in healthcare occupations...
