Knox County, TN

Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals Use on Reviews to one Chancellor, instead of a Board of Nine Citizens? Citizens Appointed by County Commission and Mayor

By BHornback
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnox County Commissioner Randy Smith with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has this resolution to strip the use of review appeals from the nine member Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals to one of three Knox County Chancellors. Beginning September 1, 2022, one of those Chancellors will be Richard “Bud” Armstrong,...

County sells all delinquent parcels

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A standing room only crowd filled the lower courtroom on Friday morning for the annual sale of property for delinquent taxes by auction conducted by Clerk and Master Dennis Potter. “It was a tremendous effort by my staff, a good team effort, that resulted in...
State Rep. Gloria Johnson recovering after health scare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State Rep. Gloria Johnson said Monday she's feeling better after suffering what appeared to be a mini-stroke over the weekend. The Knoxville Democrat said Monday she feared she may have overexerted herself Saturday in the heat, attending to private business as well as public events including the Children's Festival of Reading and the 40th anniversary celebration of the opening of the 1982 World's Fair at World's Fair Park.
Inskip residents meet with apartment developer

Across Bruhin Road from the Inskip Park and Pool is an overgrown 4-acre lot the owner has been trying to develop for multi-family dwellings. During last week’s Knoxville City Council meeting, Councilman Charles Thomas postponed a rezoning of that property for two weeks. Thomas said the postponement would give enough time for local residents to meet with the developer, John Huber.
Historic Tanner Store revitalizes downtown Wartburg

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – In Morgan county, the Historic Tanner Store reopens with charm and brings historical context to the area. The Historic Tanner Store has a long history of being a fixture in the Wartburg community but over time, the iconic community store fell onto hard times. Enter the Morgan County Tourism Alliance who took it upon themselves to give the Historic Tanner Store a facelift while maintaining the charm that has always made it such a special place for families to visit. The walls are lined with historical items that date back decades, connecting it’s modern layout with the generations that have passed through its doors.
Local, former inmate is now prison tour guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit a Morgan County prison for an experience that is almost too real. The Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary became operating as a prison and housed some of the countries most dangerous criminals such as robbers, murderers, and more. Since closing about a decade ago,...
Rocky Top motel torn down after temporarily closing for coding violations

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Blue Haven Motel in Rocky Top was torn down after the owners didn’t want to pay to have the building brought up to code. The motel temporarily closed in March after not having running water and smoke detectors in some rooms. Officials also found feces and other unsanitary living conditions in rooms.
Middle School students freed after Sunsphere elevator stalls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elevator mishap has led to several Knox County 8th graders getting stuck in the Sunsphere’s elevator Tuesday night. The students were at the Sunsphere for a school dance according to a parent. The Knoxville Fire Department said the students were jumping and this caused the elevator to stall. KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said that jumping is typically why the fire department responds to stalled elevators at the Sunsphere.
Abandoned Places: Vose School

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Babcock Lumber and Land Company started building the Vose School in Alcoa, Tennessee in 1916 to provide a place to educate the workers’ kids. Named after the mother of C.L. Babcock, Alcoa's first mayor, the school officially opened in 1918 with four rooms and four teachers for eight grades and a nearby house serving as a classroom for first and second grade students. Rooms on one side of the school were separated by a folding partition that could be pushed back for assemblies.
The 1948 Election in Tennessee IV

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
