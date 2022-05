DOVER-FOXCROFT – This was an exciting week at the SeDoMoCha School thanks to the organizations ReTreeUs and Maine Community Foundation. Grade 3 students helped prepare the school grounds for 20 fruit trees. Students learned about composting (including fungi, bacteria, and invertebrates) and how to space the trees apart. Then students went to work to prepare the ground for when the trees are delivered in the fall. We are eagerly awaiting plum, peach, pear, and apple trees.

