Three Shot in Pawtucket on Saturday

10:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich man, 21, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over at the Seasons Market at Frenchtown and South County Trail for going 50 mph on Tillinghast Road, a 25 mph road. The man said he hadn’t realized he was speeding but said he was aware his license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons for the suspended license and a speeding ticket. The man called a family member to come get the car and give him a ride.

WEST GREENWICH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO