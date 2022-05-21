Three Shot in Pawtucket on Saturday

Charlotte Lester, who lived just over the East Greenwich line in Warwick, went missing May 16. On Monday, police found Lester’s red pickup truck in the rear parking lot at Kent Hospital. Her dog was found on Elmwood Avenue in Warwick last Wednesday. In addition, police continue to surveil...
(WJAR) — The Tiverton Police Department has arrested a Providence woman for scamming a Tiverton resident out of thousands of dollars. Police say 29-year-old Luz Henriquez is connected to a plot that mislead a 70-year-old Tiverton woman out of $9,000. The victim was told her grandson had gotten into...
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A multiple-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver shut down Interstate 195 east in East Providence on Tuesday night. Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta told NBC 10 News that the incident began after a vehicle was stopped by police in Rehoboth. The driver took off, which began the pursuit on I-195 west.
Shootings over the weekend in Providence and Pawtucket may be tied to a growing gang battle, according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements. Moreover, Providence police took additional guns off the streets over the weekend that appeared to be related to gang feuds. “We’re absolutely looking at the gang factor,”...
A missing teen in Providence has been found. Trinna Perry Briggs confirmed with GoLocal on Tuesday night that 16-year-old Tiarie “V” Briggs -- who was last seen on Thursday -- has been found and is home. Latest in City. As GoLocal had reported, a mother in Providence was...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is facing assault and other charges after police said he threatened a North Providence woman with a sword in an apparent road-rage incident. According to WJAR and WLNE, North Providence police on Monday arrested Xariel Olivo, 23, of Providence, on assault...
WORCESTER, Mass. — A body was found at the site of a fire in Worcester earlier this month. Police said they responded to 6 Eames Rd. around 10:55 a.m. to help with the investigation of a May 15 fire. Officers were told a body had been found inside the...
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is again reaching out to the public for help locating a woman who was reported missing last week. Charlotte Lester, 44, has not been seen since Monday, May 16 in the Apponaug area of the city. Police say her dog was later found loose in the Elmwood […]
WORCESTER - Police are investigating the shooting of a man in the area of 211 Dewey St. Sunday evening. The victim, 48, was rushed to a hospital, according to police. His condition was not immediately revealed by authorities. The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Detectives are working to determine the...
MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a Medford woman after her body was found in an enclosed area behind her home. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the body of 61-year-old Barbara Hovey Novaes was found Monday morning in a recycling container under the back porch of the duplex where she lived at 21 Emery St.
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters battled an intense two-alarm house fire in Methuen Monday afternoon. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Woodburn Avenue around 3 p.m. where crews could be seen doing their best to get the flames under control. Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said the fire...
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested two people on suspicion of stealing a purse from a family outside of a North End supermarket. On Sunday, police officers investigating the alleged purse snatching nearby responded to Riverside Park at Coffin Avenue, where they found a man and a woman sitting in a wooded area with backpacks.
10:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich man, 21, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over at the Seasons Market at Frenchtown and South County Trail for going 50 mph on Tillinghast Road, a 25 mph road. The man said he hadn’t realized he was speeding but said he was aware his license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons for the suspended license and a speeding ticket. The man called a family member to come get the car and give him a ride.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said three people were found shot inside a car Saturday night. The shooting happened at a bout 6 p.m. on Prospect Street. A car with four people inside was shot at by a separate vehicle driving down a road, police said. Two of the people shot exited the car and took off on foot and were later brought to the hospital.
Comments / 0