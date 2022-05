Las Vegas, NV - UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union has released endorsements ahead of the 2022 Nevada Primary. The Culinary Union endorsement guide is here. “We are proud to endorse elected officials and candidates who will fight to protect working families,” said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. “During the last 26 months, there is no other organization in Nevada that has done more to support hospitality workers during the pandemic than the Culinary Union. Going forward we need to elect and re-elect candidates who will continue to champion issues important to workers.”

