Scooter is a shy boy that's still adapting to shelter life. Despite being shy, Scooter has a lot of love to give and would love to be a part of your family!. Meet Scooter today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on his shots and spayed. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO