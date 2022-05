Louisiana Tech University’s program in Nutrition and Dietetics recently received a grant from Entergy to support its Common Book Program. The grant will provide copies of the book The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down by Anne Fadiman for students in the Nutrition and Dietetics program. The novel explores the colliding of two cultures around health care, a Hmong family, and the American doctors caring for their child.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO