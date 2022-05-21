ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, MO

Congratulations to the Class of 2022! Senior

By Editor
nemonews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily, friends and school staff gathered at the Scotland County R-1 High School gymnasium in honor of the Class of 2022 to celebrate their high school graduation marking the closure of one chapter and the start of another one. Hundreds of people packed the gymnasium to witness the graduation...

www.nemonews.net

Comments / 0

Pen City Current

Farmers plead with board to stop carbon pipeline

LEE COUNTY – A sentiment of opposition is growing in Lee County over a proposed carbon capture pipeline that will run diagonally through the county, if approved. About 14 agriculture property owners attended Monday’s Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting to ask the board for support in opposing the project.
LEE COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

Trenton Police Special Operation

A hazardous moving operation was conducted Monday by the Trenton Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Larry Smith reports the enforcement operation included stopping 20 vehicles for various traffic violations. As a result of those traffic stops, 11 citations and 29 warnings were issued. Totals from this...
TRENTON, MO
Scotland County, MO
Education
Memphis, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
County
Scotland County, MO
City
Memphis, MO
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Workers Out Of Job Due To A Closure That May Not Stick

Over 200 jobs will be lost when two energy plants in Iowa and Kansas are shut down, but it might not be for long. Siemens Gamesa wind energy plants in Fort Madison, Iowa, and Hutchinson, Kansas are closing as the company awaits new orders. According to an article in KCRG, the Iowa location will close in June while the Kansas location will close in July.
FORT MADISON, IA
kttn.com

Two from Chillicothe arrested in Grundy County

Two Chillicothe residents were arrested for their alleged involvement in separate incidents on Saturday, May 21st in Grundy County. Multiple counts have been filed against 21-year-old Devin Max Keithley who faces two felony counts for driving while revoked or suspended as well as resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk to any other person. Six misdemeanor counts were filed including driving while intoxicated, 2nd-degree property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to signal or improper signal when turning, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and failure to halt for a stop sign. No bond was set pending an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Breckenridge man injured in southwest Missouri crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Breckenridge man sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Stone County in Southwest Missouri on Monday morning, May 23. A passenger in a pickup truck, 80-year-old Joseph Shearer, was taken to Cox Branson hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 58-year-old Sheila Crackenberger of Hale, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 72-year-old Patty Doerpinghaus of Hollister.
BRECKENRIDGE, MO
ktvo.com

Hundreds of tires go up in smoke in Davis County

WEST GROVE, Iowa — A weekend tire fire sent thick black smoke billowing over part of Davis County. The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in West Grove. Bloomfield Fire Chief Jeff McClure told KTVO anywhere from 200 to 500 junk tires were burning, along with other construction debris.
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
Person
Edward Elgar
ottumwaradio.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Ottumwa Chiropractor

A local chiropractor accused of assaulting a minor he treated in February is now being sued by the child’s family, according to an attorney. Bruce Lindberg, 62, was charged with assault stemming from a February 16 incident in his office. The victim was a ten-year-old boy. The lawsuit was...
OTTUMWA, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, May 24, 2022

05/19/22 – 3:50 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 05/19/22 – 4:17 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Joshua Adam Bowen, 42, of Wever, in the 1900 block of Avenue H, on a charge of 5th degree left less than $300.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

2 people flown from crash near Fairfield

Fairfield, IA- Two South Carolina residents were injured and flown from a weekend crash outside Fairfield. TV station KTVO reports that on Sunday at about 5:30 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at mile marker 213 on Highway 34. According to investigators, 44-year-old Timothy Bannister...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Van catches fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
OTTUMWA, IA
#Class President#Highschool#The Scr 1 Concert Band#Salutatorian
kjan.com

Horse shooting investigation in Ringgold County

(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that resulted in the death of a horse. Authorities say a horse was shot and killed the weekend of May 14th two-miles south of Kellerton, in the area of Highway P-68 and 250th Street. The Hilltop Veterinary Clinic confirmed the cause of death and recovered a bullet.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a small, but potentially significant, victory to a fast-food worker from Iowa. The court did not address the basic premise of Robyn Morgan’s lawsuit – that the Taco Bell restaurant she worked for had violated wage-and-hour laws. The court did, however, address a procedural issue that could have […] The post Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa

For the first time in two months, an Iowa county has a high level of community risk for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Poweshiek County has that distinction, due to a combination of its infection and hospitalization rates that the CDC uses to characterize the threat of infection. It […] The post CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
tspr.org

Milan man killed in Monmouth shooting; police pursuing suspects

Monmouth police are seeking information about a shooting Monday that killed a Milan man. Police responded to the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical in Monmouth, where he later died.
MONMOUTH, IL
KBUR

Two people injured in Henry County Crash

Mt. Pleasant, IA- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday, May 21st, in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Saturday, at about 7:47 PM a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Donald Simmering of Ainsworth was going southbound on Ash Avenue near the intersection of 120th Street in rural Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
bethanyclipper.com

Harding flown to K.C. after being trampled by bulls

Ridgeway, MO: Everett Harding, who farms near Ridgeway, was seriously injured last week when he was knocked down and stepped on by bulls that he was trying let out of a trailer. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
RIDGEWAY, MO
wlds.com

Griggsville Woman Arrested for Threatening Public Official

More information has been released about a Griggsville woman who was arrested Sunday for threatening a public official. 25-year-old Rachelle R. Gress was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department yesterday following an investigation into a threat made to the immediate family of a public official that had been posted on a social media website.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL

