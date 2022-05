SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Oregon women's golf program is one step away from a national title. The Ducks navigated perhaps the most challenging day of golf in their lives Tuesday, winning two match-play battles at the NCAA Championship tournament and advancing to Wednesday's tournament final. The No. 2-ranked UO women will face No. 1 Stanford for the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club, with the first pairing going off the No. 1 tee at 1:35 p.m.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO