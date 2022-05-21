ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peer support in patients with hematologic malignancies: a systematic review

By Hermioni L. Amonoo
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeer support has been utilized and associated with clinical outcomes (e.g., improved mood) in patients with solid malignancies. However, to date, there is minimal literature examining peer support among patients with hematologic malignancies and/or patients who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Methods. In accordance with the Preferred...

#Peer Support#Malignancies#Blood Cancer#Social Support#Prisma#Hsct
