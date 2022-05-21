ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent Jaycees to use Craft Beer Fest proceeds to give back to the community

By Kennedy Gotham
kentwired.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the day began to warm up, Kent Craft Beer Fest attendees lined up along East Main Street to get a taste of local Ohio breweries. The fourth annual festival, which ran from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, was organized by the Kent Jaycees, “a group of young professionals, ages 18-40,...

kentwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Blossom Time festival returning Memorial Day weekend

The Chagrin Valley Jaycees will host its 64th annual Blossom Time festival during Memorial Day weekend, May 26 through May 29, at Riverside Park at 18 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, featuring a midway, carnival food, games and rides. “This festival is a gathering to celebrate and appreciate our...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

3 Cleveland Shops That Specialize in Retro Finds

You're sure to find a one-of-a-kind piece to love. Northeast Ohio is no stranger to the quirky. From antiques to rare finds to the oddly distinct, these shops have a garden variety of vintage glory. Attenson’s Antiques & Books. Prepare to enter a time warp when walking into Attenson’s....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

What’s brewing? Kenny visits local beer maker to find out

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a Northeast Ohio brewery inspired by the pubs of Britain. Royal Docks Brewing Company in Canton was founded by owners who spent time in England learning about what makes a pub so special. They brought the idea back to Royal Docks. The brewing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Lifestyle
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Mead Township, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Kent, OH
Society
iheart.com

WTAM & Bloomdaddy Raise $460,000 For Triv Fund benefitting Coats for Kids

CLEVELAND - iHeartMedia Cleveland’s WTAM is proud to announce the launch of “The Mike Trivisonno Fund” to benefit Coats for Kids. During a special seven-hour broadcast day dedicated to the charity, WTAM afternoon host Bloomdaddy announced a hefty $400,000 commitment from The Figgie Foundation. Monday's star-studded show included in studio visits from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, President of the Figgie Foundation Rick Solon, and many more organizations and companies including the Catanzarite Foundation, Nissan of North Olmsted/I-90 Nissan, Window Nation, Absolute Roofing, Northeast Factory Direct and the Kaz Company. At the end of the broadcast day, more than $460,000 was placed into the fund which includes nearly $25,000 in listener memorial donations.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Fox 8, Cleveland Metroparks debut ‘River Fox’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fox 8 has you covered by land, air and now by water! Fox 8, in partnership with Cleveland Metroparks, is unveiling River Fox, which will give viewers a whole new perspective along the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie. When the eLCee2 Water Taxi isn’t doubling as River Fox, it provides a critical […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
weeklyvillager.com

Dancers Catch the Fun in Aurora

Aurora – While dance recitals for children and young adults may be a common event for many families during the springtime, you might not have known that dancers of all ages gathered in Aurora recently for the 62nd Ohio Dance Convention. The weekend event was the first in-person gathering since February 2020 and took place at the Bertram Inn in Aurora.
AURORA, OH
Cleveland.com

Indianapolis developer to construct large industrial building on Ohio 82 in Strongsville; first tenant will bring 100 jobs

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – An Indianapolis developer is constructing a 310,00-square-foot multitenant industrial building on a site once coveted by Tractor Supply Co. – and the first tenant will bring 100 workers to the city. Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 28-acre site, consisting of two consolidated parcels,...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland.com

Medina still grappling with legislation on feeding wild animals

MEDINA, Ohio -- Residents feeding wild animals in the city was on the City Council Finance Committee menu -- er, agenda -- Monday night (May 23). Council Representative-at-Large Bill Lamb has been working to construct an ordinance for some time, hoping to create a piece of legislation that will solve the issues that feeding wild animals may cause.
MEDINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Festival#Food Drink#Beverages#Kent Craft Beer Fest#Vip#Two Monks Brewing Company#The Beer Fest#Bell Tower Brewing Co
Cleveland.com

Broadview Heights council not showing good will

Shame on Broadview Heights City Council for opposing a proposed Goodwill location. The council president and other members remarked that Goodwill is a good business that gives back to the community, but doesn’t belong in the center of town. Seriously? The center of town has two retail plazas, a...
iheart.com

Crocker Commons Described as a Compliment For Crocker Park

(Westlake) - If you've wondered what's under construction on Crocker Road in Westlake, across from Crocker Park, it's a smaller but similar center, called Crocker Commons. Crocker Commons, which features both retail and office space, announced recently it had signed its first three tenants. They are the fast-casual hamburger chain Shake Shack, Choolaah, a fast-casual Indian restaurant, and Verizon Wireless.
WESTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumnews1.com

University of Akron creates two new undergraduate degree programs

AKRON, Ohio — The College of Business at the University of Akron announced two new undergraduate degree programs in sport analytics and sport business which will begin this fall. The two programs will be housed in the college’s Department of Management. The university added the programs in response...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy