La Pine, OR

Railroad repairs will close U.S. 97 on Monday near La Pine, detour will be in place

By GNCadm1n
 4 days ago

Expect delays and a detour route for up to 7 hours. Travelers should expect delays up to 20 minutes on Monday May 23 if traveling through the La Pine area on...

singletracks.com

Bikes vs. Bovines: Trail Planning in Rural Oregon Meets Opposition

About 35 miles from the mountain bike mecca of Bend, Oregon lies Prineville, population 10,429 (2020). Surrounded by Ochoco National Forest (ONF), it is a small town in a rural county in the west that—like so many others—is experiencing change. When the group Ochoco Trails proposed a broad suite of ideas for new trails, improvements to existing trails, horse camps, staging areas and the like over a diverse landscape within the ONF in 2018, they and their many partner organizations had good reason to be encouraged. There was horse stuff for the horse people, bike stuff for the bike people, all with a relatively light footprint on the land and wildlife habitat. What’s not to love?
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
Klamath Falls News

Suspect dead following police chase in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 4:25 pm, a Klamath Falls Police Officer stopped a motor vehicle, operated by Garrett Turnham, age 35, in the parking lot of Dickey’s Mini Store in Klamath Falls, Oregon. During the traffic stop, the Klamath Falls Police Officer was informed Mr. Turnham had a felony warrant for his arrest.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Gas prices affect Memorial Day travel plans: What Oregon drivers are paying

Five days before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Central Oregon, statewide and across the nation remain at or near record highs. The average price for gas in Bend is $5.19 Monday, according to AAA. That’s a penny less than the all-time high set on May 20. Diesel in Bend is $5.73, down two cents from the record.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Traffic Alert: road closures in Lebanon due to construction

LEBANON, Ore.-- From May 23 to June 15, portions of Primrose, Porter and Russell Streets in Lebanon will be closed to through traffic for construction. Neighbors should expect short periods of time when access to individual roadways are not available. There may also be short delays and other construction related...
KTVL

Greater Idaho movement adjusting to less ambitious map proposal

Southern Oregon — The Greater Idaho movement is now proposing a less ambitious map following two setbacks in last week's election primary. Ballot initiatives seeking approval to explore making their county part of Idaho failed in both Josephine and Douglas County. "Instead of taking it as a whole with...
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (May 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 4:28 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 at French Prairie Rd NE. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Ranger pickup, operated by...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kpic

Greater Idaho to focus east of Cascades after defeats on Douglas, Josephine county ballots

ROSEBURG, Ore. - Greater Idaho doesn't want Southwestern Oregon anymore. The group advocating to make rural Oregon counties part of neighboring Idaho "announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as 'phase 1' of the project. The map only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho. The map does not give Idaho any coastline - Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of, and including, the Cascade (mountain) Range."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Crash along Highway 99 sends at least three to the hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...

