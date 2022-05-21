ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

No. 11 baseball drops NCAA tournament game

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg baseball fell 10-2 against Birmingham-Southern in Game 4 of the NCAA Lynchburg Regional Saturday afternoon. The 11th-ranked Hornets matched up with the Panthers for the second time in 2022 previously meeting on Feb. 20 in Alabama. The Hornets struck first with two runs...

