Salisbury, MD

No. 1 Women’s Lacrosse rolls past Kenyon, 16-3, to advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

suseagulls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth teams jostled for possession for the first five minutes of the match. Salisbury got on the board first with a goal from Camryn Pepper with 9:18 left in the first quarter. Pepper's goal jump-started the Sea Gull offense, which rattled off four more unanswered goals in the period to make...

suseagulls.com

suseagulls.com

Ticket, Spectator Information for NCAA Super Regionals at Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury University athletic administration has announced ticket and spectator information for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Tournament at Donnie Williams Sea Gull Baseball Stadium between the Sea Gulls and the Wooster Fighting Scots. TICKET PRICES (DAY PASSES) CASH ONLY. $7 – General Admission.
SALISBURY, MD
suseagulls.com

Mace, Windsor, Paoli nab NFCA All-American accolades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three Salisbury University softball standouts were honored on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American Teams, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. Junior outfielder Abby Mace and junior pitcher/outfielder Lindsey Windsor were selected to the All-American First Team while junior shortstop Natalie Paoli was...
SALISBURY, MD
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Brandon Stone transfers to Delaware State

After hitting the transfer portal earlier this spring, Brandon Stone announced via Instagram that he would be transferring to Delaware State this past Thursday. Stone transferred to RMU from La Salle during the 2020-2021 school year. He improved on his scoring and rebounding numbers from La Salle during his season as a Colonial but was not happy with the result and after one season.
DELAWARE STATE
KAAL-TV

Kasson basketball court dedicated in honor of Braxton Raymond

(ABC 6 News) - Kasson-Mantorville has had no shortage of great high school basketball players; but one KoMet, in particular, flew up and down the basketball court like no other. Braxton Raymond is the all-time leading scorer for the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets as well as the man with the most three...
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Park hopes schedule changes lead to benefits for new ownership

John Mooney said you can expect the racing product at Delaware Park to remain the same under new ownership, but when you consume it will change. The Stanton track opens its 85th season of live racing Wednesday with an eight-race card under the wing of new owners Clairvest Group and Rubico Gaming LLC, a Canadian private equity firm that bought the track from the Rickman family after 34 years last fall.
STANTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Blue Angels Rehearsal For Naval Academy Flyover Postponed Due To Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to rainy weather, the Blue Angels has postponed their practice flyover in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon. The squadron will still perform at the Naval Academy graduation on Friday. A new rehearsal time has not been announced. The City of Annapolis planned to close the Route 450 bridge until late Tuesday afternoon while the squadron practiced its maneuvers ahead of Friday’s ceremony. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, routinely perform aerobatic feats for crowds at air shows and special occasions nationwide. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 when they graduate on Friday. #BlueAngels UPDATE: The @BlueAngels are ready to celebrate the #ClassOf2022, but the weather has other plans this morning. The circle & arrival scheduled for this morning has been POSTPONED for the time being. pic.twitter.com/daXqFOdqTd — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) May 24, 2022
delawaretoday.com

Bookmark This Guide to Delaware’s Golf Courses and Clubs

If you’re looking for somewhere to golf around Delaware, there are plenty of private clubs and public courses from which to choose. Semiprivate. Back Creek: 73.6/132. New Castle: 71.3/126. Kent: 69.3/121. Sussex (ladies): 59.3/115. 7,014 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Dan Flood. Pro shop, driving range, restaurant, bar, banquet facilities.
WILMINGTON, DE
the University of Delaware

Mask requirement reinstated for all indoor spaces

In light of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the country, including in Delaware over the past week, the University of Delaware is reinstating its masking requirement for all indoor spaces, effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 24. Face masks must be worn indoors except when actively eating...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
Eye On Annapolis

8 of the Most Iconic Music Venues in Maryland

You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world. No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a...
KEYC

Southern Minnesota voters cast their ballots

The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato. Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. The resolutions have passed...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Carney sends National Guard to Stockley Center

Governor John Carney is sending some much-needed support to the Stockley Center. The Governor has activated the Delaware National Guard to help as the facility outside Georgetown is short staffed because of COVID-19. Stockley Center provides treatment for people with disabilities. Carney says the National Guard will remain in effect...
GEORGETOWN, DE

