No. 1 Women’s Lacrosse rolls past Kenyon, 16-3, to advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to rainy weather, the Blue Angels has postponed their practice flyover in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon. The squadron will still perform at the Naval Academy graduation on Friday. A new rehearsal time has not been announced. The City of Annapolis planned to close the Route 450 bridge until late Tuesday afternoon while the squadron practiced its maneuvers ahead of Friday’s ceremony. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, routinely perform aerobatic feats for crowds at air shows and special occasions nationwide. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 when they graduate on Friday. #BlueAngels UPDATE: The @BlueAngels are ready to celebrate the #ClassOf2022, but the weather has other plans this morning. The circle & arrival scheduled for this morning has been POSTPONED for the time being. pic.twitter.com/daXqFOdqTd — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) May 24, 2022

1 DAY AGO