No. 1 Women’s Lacrosse rolls past Kenyon, 16-3, to advance to NCAA Quarterfinals
suseagulls.com
4 days ago
Both teams jostled for possession for the first five minutes of the match. Salisbury got on the board first with a goal from Camryn Pepper with 9:18 left in the first quarter. Pepper's goal jump-started the Sea Gull offense, which rattled off four more unanswered goals in the period to make...
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury University athletic administration has announced ticket and spectator information for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Tournament at Donnie Williams Sea Gull Baseball Stadium between the Sea Gulls and the Wooster Fighting Scots. TICKET PRICES (DAY PASSES) CASH ONLY. $7 – General Admission.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three Salisbury University softball standouts were honored on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American Teams, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. Junior outfielder Abby Mace and junior pitcher/outfielder Lindsey Windsor were selected to the All-American First Team while junior shortstop Natalie Paoli was...
After hitting the transfer portal earlier this spring, Brandon Stone announced via Instagram that he would be transferring to Delaware State this past Thursday. Stone transferred to RMU from La Salle during the 2020-2021 school year. He improved on his scoring and rebounding numbers from La Salle during his season as a Colonial but was not happy with the result and after one season.
(ABC 6 News) - Kasson-Mantorville has had no shortage of great high school basketball players; but one KoMet, in particular, flew up and down the basketball court like no other. Braxton Raymond is the all-time leading scorer for the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets as well as the man with the most three...
John Mooney said you can expect the racing product at Delaware Park to remain the same under new ownership, but when you consume it will change. The Stanton track opens its 85th season of live racing Wednesday with an eight-race card under the wing of new owners Clairvest Group and Rubico Gaming LLC, a Canadian private equity firm that bought the track from the Rickman family after 34 years last fall.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to rainy weather, the Blue Angels has postponed their practice flyover in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon. The squadron will still perform at the Naval Academy graduation on Friday.
A new rehearsal time has not been announced.
The City of Annapolis planned to close the Route 450 bridge until late Tuesday afternoon while the squadron practiced its maneuvers ahead of Friday’s ceremony.
The Blue Angels, the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, routinely perform aerobatic feats for crowds at air shows and special occasions nationwide.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 when they graduate on Friday.
#BlueAngels UPDATE: The @BlueAngels are ready to celebrate the #ClassOf2022, but the weather has other plans this morning. The circle & arrival scheduled for this morning has been POSTPONED for the time being. pic.twitter.com/daXqFOdqTd
— U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) May 24, 2022
We're just a month away from Thursdays Downtown 2022! It's such a fun event that I always look forward to each summer. And this year will be especially cool because of one of the performers who will be coming to Rochester, MN. All 60 performers were announced recently but one...
If you’re looking for somewhere to golf around Delaware, there are plenty of private clubs and public courses from which to choose. Semiprivate. Back Creek: 73.6/132. New Castle: 71.3/126. Kent: 69.3/121. Sussex (ladies): 59.3/115. 7,014 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Dan Flood. Pro shop, driving range, restaurant, bar, banquet facilities.
In light of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the country, including in Delaware over the past week, the University of Delaware is reinstating its masking requirement for all indoor spaces, effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 24. Face masks must be worn indoors except when actively eating...
(ABC 6 News) - With 100% of the precincts reporting in the Minnesota 1st Congressional District primary, 1%, or 389 votes separate Republican candidates Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson. Finstad coming in at 38% (13,835) of the vote and Munson at 37% (13,446).
With Memorial Day marking the official start of summer, those in search of some Dilly Bars or Blizzards in Owatonna are still having to travel elsewhere as the now-viral and infamous Dairy Queen located there is still closed, or temporarily closed as their social media and website indicate. I sent...
A former South St. Paul boys basketball coach died by suicide Monday, two days before he was set to be sentenced for pleading guilty to federal fraud charges. The Mendota Heights Police Department said officers were called around 3 p.m. Monday for a possible suicide in the 600 block of Wesley Court, where they found McCollister dead inside his home.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center.
The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward.
“Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world. No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a...
If you are up for adventures this summer, one spot you MUST visit is a super popular pie shop called Aroma Pie Shoppe. It is located in an itty bitty town South of Rochester, Minnesota, and is worth the gas money! Trust me...I've had LOTS of pie at this shop.
The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato. Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. The resolutions have passed...
UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
Governor John Carney is sending some much-needed support to the Stockley Center. The Governor has activated the Delaware National Guard to help as the facility outside Georgetown is short staffed because of COVID-19. Stockley Center provides treatment for people with disabilities. Carney says the National Guard will remain in effect...
Comments / 0