Starkville, MS

Stats/Story: Gilbert, Tidwell’s Heroics Lead Vols to 4-3 Victory, Clinch Series Win

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss. – Fantastic pitching and a late rally, capped by a Drew Gilbert home run, helped the top-ranked Vols secure a series victory on the road, winning 4-3 over Mississippi State Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (48-7, 24-5 SEC) used a three-run eighth inning to...

WJHL

Vols offensive lineman Dayne Davis comes home to help alma mater

Bluff City, TN — The countdown is officially on there are just 100 days to go – until the start of the fall football season for the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the guys running out on that football field Thursday night against the Ball State Cardinals will be Volunteer offensive lineman Dayne Davis who was […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Sophomore Chase Dollander Wins SEC Pitcher Of The Year

Tennessee sophomore Chase Dollander is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, the SEC announced Monday afternoon. Dollander was fantastic in his first season in Knoxville, posting an 8-0 record and 2.33 ERA in 11 starts and two relief appearances. However, it’s the right-handed pitcher’s success against conference opponents that earned him the respect of the SEC coaches that vote on the award.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Pitcher Earns SEC Freshman of the Year Award

The SEC has officially announced the awards for the 2022 college baseball regular season. Amidst a number of awards and selections won by Tennessee on Monday, Tennessee freshman pitcher Drew Beam has been named the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year. In addition, Beam was also an All-SEC Second Team...
MURFREESBORO, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Removes NIT Banner From Thompson-Boling Arena

Opposing fans have often ridiculed the National Invitational Tournament appearances banner at Thompson-Boling Arena over the years. As the tournament’s popularity and importance has waned over the decades with the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, rival fans and media alike poked fun at a banner celebrating not making the NCAA Tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the McGhee Tyson Airport announced that American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for just one weekend in October. The non-stop flights were for Oct. 7 and 9, for the University of Tennessee game against Louisiana State University for the first...
wvlt.tv

Blue Haven Motel torn down

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quintuplets in Farragut graduated from high school on Sunday and have plans to go to college in the fall. Willem, Sean, Ashley, Izzy and Meghan van Tol are five brothers and sisters. All of them were born on Jan. 14, 2004 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. They were the first quintuplets born in Tennessee.
FARRAGUT, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee IV

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sevier County deputy out of ICU following crash, family says

Due to the rapid growth of residential development in the Hardin Valley community, officials said that the traffic volume has increased.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County officer update in the 4 p.m.

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley.
MARYVILLE, TN

