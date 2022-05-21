ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade Park Playground Replacement

Renton, Washington
Renton, Washington
 4 days ago
CITY OF RENTON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 23, 2022

City of Renton Contacts

Kelly Beymer, Parks and Recreation Administrator, 425-430-6617

Maryjane Van Cleave, Communications & Engagement Director, 425-430-6713

The playground equipment replacement project at Cascade Park starts Monday, May 23. The park will remain open, but the existing playground, new play area, and a portion of the paved drive at 126th Avenue SW will be closed through July.

The new equipment will provide more age-appropriate options. In addition, the playground will be relocated to allow for better drainage and to increase visibility.

For more information, visit our current projects page.

Funding for the project comes from the Capital Improvement Fund.

The Cascade Park project is one of three currently underway and managed by our Parks Planning and Natural Resources Division. Work is also underway at Kennydale Beach Park, with completion scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, and Kiwanis Park (completion in December 2022). Additional projects are planned this year for Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, and Philip Arnold Park.

About the City of Renton

The City of Renton, Washington, with a population of 107,100 (2021), is located on the southeast shore of Lake Washington, just south of Seattle. Renton's outstanding quality of life, strong economic base, diverse marketplace, and favorable business climate attract nationally recognized companies that wish to provide for employees and their families. Renton is the home of Boeing, PACCAR, IKEA, Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Seattle Seahawks, two-time MLS Champion (2016 & 2019) Seattle Sounders FC (in 2024), and eternal resting place of rock icon Jimi Hendrix. Find more information on our website, news releases, or Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor pages.

Renton, Washington

Renton, Washington

