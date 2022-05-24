Quail Fire In Vacaville Now 100% Contained

Update 5/23 7:15 p.m.: The fire is 100 contained at 135 acres, Cal Fire said Monday evening.

Update 5/23 7:57 a.m.: Quail Fire is 90% contained, still at 135 acres.

Update 5/22 3:40 p.m.: Quail Fire is 135 acres and 75% contained.

Update 5/21 8:20 p.m.: Mandatory evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Update 5/21 7:15 p.m.: Quail Fire is 135 acres and 45% contained. According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, “Progress on the fire is going well and we are hopeful the [evacuation] orders will be rescinded soon.”

WINTERS (CBS13) — A large vegetation fire is burning in Vacaville south of Winters named the Quail Fire and evacuation orders are in effect, said Cal Fire LNU.

The fire is located near Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road.

Evacuation orders are currently in effect, stating that the fire is an “immediate threat to life” and all residents are ordered to leave now. All residences on Pleasants Valley Rd from Quail Canyon north to Highway 128 and west of Pleasants Valley Road to the county line (Blue Ridge) are ordered to evacuate. All of Quail Canyon Road is also ordered to evacuate.

Fire crews were dispatched around 3:15 p.m and are still working to reduce the blaze.

This fire, dubbed the Quail Fire, is near the area of a large 2020 fire called the Lightning Complex Fire in which 1,491 structures were destroyed and 232 were damaged.