Forest Park, IL

1002 Beloit Avenue #2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic, upgraded two bedroom, one bath in Forest Park features tall ceilings, open great room with...

7730 N Eastlake Terrace #3

INCREDIBLE JUMBO Condo REHAB VINTAGE IN QUIET 4 UNIT BUILDING WONDERFUL UPGRADED HOME W/EVERYTHING! GREAT LAYOUT HUGE LR WITH LARGE SUNROOM ALCOVE LOOKING OUT AT THE LAKE,GORGEOUS KITCH, W/GRANITE TOPS, S/S APPLIANCES, WET BAR, MSTR BATH STEAM SHOWER,NICE GUEST BATH W/WHIRLPOOL TUB, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, BUILT IN SOUND, GAS FIREPLACE faces both LR and DR, Small deck next to kitchen for outdoor cooking. LAKE VIEWS FROM DINING/LIVING ROOM/CENTRAL A/C, Lots of light, GARAGE PARKING INCL AWESOME SHARED ROOF DECK, limited access....CUSTOM CLOSET SPACE, ACROSS FROM PARK on the lakefront. TENANT OCCUPIED MIN 48 HR NOTICE.
CHICAGO, IL
7936 S Rhodes Avenue #1

Lovely vintage 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available. Gleaming hardwood floors. Freshly painting. Decorative (non-burning) fireplace. Built in shelves and cabinets. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Formal living room and dining room. Enclosed porch spaces. Tenants can put their personal touch by supplying their own appliances. Close proximity to public transportation and easy access to the expressway.
COOK COUNTY, IL
3550 N Lake Shore Drive #1314

CHARMING 1 BR IN POPULAR LAKE FRONT LOCATION. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, OPEN LAYOUT KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. FULL WALL OF WINDOWS, LOTS OF LIGHT AND OPEN VIEWS. HEAT,WATER, HOT WATER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. TENANT PAYS 41.28$/MONTHLY FOR XFINITY BASIC CABLE TV PACKAGE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, ROOF DECK, GYM, 24 HR DOORSTAFF, LAUNDRY ROOM. PARKING AVAILABLE ONLY $160/MONTH VALET INDOOR. APPLICATION FEE $60. 300$ MOVE IN FEE NON REFUNDABLE. $300 LEASE ADMIN FEE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. TWO YEAR LEASE IS PREFFERABLE. THE OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1351 N WOLCOTT Avenue #2

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom In hot Wicker Park on beautiful tree-lined Wolcott Street features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large combination living and dining rooms with decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, central heat and air, large master suite, great closet space, deck, laundry room in building, and one parking spot included! Great apartment in the heart of Wicker Park!
CHICAGO, IL
1131 Cedar Street #2B

Clean and Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo located at Evergreen Condominiums near Glen Ellyn. Conveniently located on the 2nd floor for added security. Freshly painted and carpeted with 3 Newer ACs, 6 panel doors throughout, water heater, all new lighting and plumbing components, and custom closets! Check out the huge storage room. This unit is conveniently situated in the middle of the building which helps to reduce utility cost. Enjoy waking in the morning with the eastern exposure from your private enclosed patio or, appreciate the western exposure accented by the sunsets from your bedroom window. You'll love access to the swimming pool and to the great western bike trail, and the convenience of being walking distance to a PACE Bus stop, banks, fast food, restaurants, grocery, shops, parks and pharmacy. Just minutes from I-355 & Metra. Glen Ellyn schools! Rent is $1293 per month. Tenant responsible for electricity and water. May consider pets, but sorry no dogs of any kind. Agent owned interest. Longer term lease OK. Hurry! This will rent fast!
GLEN ELLYN, IL
2399 STOUGHTON Circle

3 bedroom 2.1 bath with a loft and full basement! Very well maintained unit, kitchen with maple cabinets, all appliances stay. Huge master bedroom with WIC, luxury bath with soaker tub & separate shower. full finished basement!
AURORA, IL
6456 N Seeley Avenue #2N

Fall in love with the stylish updates at this spacious and light-filled West Ridge apartment. New kitchens boast granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Other updates include fresh hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, on-site storage, and central heat and air. Bring your pet! 2035 W Arthur is near public transportation options and Warren Park, where you'll find baseball fields, tennis courts and an ice rink. Walk to Cermak Fresh Market and multi-ethnic dining and shopping options on Devon. A great and vibrant community to call home! 2035 W Arthur is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
CHICAGO, IL
2740 N Pine Grove Avenue N #20G

Beautifully updated 20th floor Lincoln Park Rental condo with breathtaking panoramic lake and city views! Enjoy the most stunning sunrises the city has to offer while sipping coffee/Tea on your private, covered east-facing balcony overlooking Lincoln Park and Diversey Harbor. This completely remodeled Condo features a designer kitchen with espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, mosaic backsplash, and brand-new stainless-steel appliances! The Bathroom has a refinished vanity, brand new sink and toilet, and separate linen closet. Brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout! Spacious floor plan boasts a foyer with an oversized coat closet that leads to a sun-drenched living room overlooking your private balcony, a separate dining room/den area and a generous bedroom with a full wall of closets. Garage parking available for $150-$160/month. Professionally managed, pet-friendly building with a HUGE Laundry room (Card Laundry) and evening door staff from 7pm to 7am. Incredible location with easy access to CTA/transit and Lake Shore Drive is just moments from the park, the lakefront trails and beaches, Trader Joe's, and all of the amazing dining, shopping, entertainment and nightlife Lincoln Park has to offer! There is both indoor and outdoor parking available for a fee ($150-160/month, and bike room. Charcoal grills only on the balcony. The current move in and move out fee is $150 plus a $250 refundable damage deposit which will be returned if there is no damage. Moves are allowed Monday thru Saturday 9am to 3pm.
CHICAGO, IL
4555 N Ravenswood Avenue #202

AUGUST 1!! Modern Boutique elevator building. Stunning 2 Bed/2 Bath contemporary finishes with hardwood floors throughout, flat panel cabinetry, full backsplash, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and amazing full sized windows with attached balcony. Outfitted closets, window treatments & spa level bath finishes. High efficiency mechanicals and Nest Thermostat. Elevator goes to roof and the common rooftop deck with amazing city views, seating and grill station. $35 per month service fee. Dogs okay, weight limit. 1 garage space available. Front deck.
CHICAGO, IL
1238 N Noble Street #1

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! This completely renovated five/six bedroom, four bath, two kitchen duplex encompasses restoration at its finest. This property boasts refinished woodwork and hard wood floors that grace the unit throughout. The two new kitchens comes equipped with dishwashers. The unit has tenant controlled central air conditioning and gas forced heat. This Wicker Park gem also has laundry in the unit.
COOK COUNTY, IL
4310 N Clarendon Avenue #1020

Move into the bright, fresh & adorable Jr-1 bd in a charming courtyard building with a rich Chicago history located in vibrant Buena Park. The building was originally built in 1917 to house the Chicago Cubs & later John Dillinger stayed in the 3rd-floor unit with a balcony. The East facing unit has refreshing lake breezes from brand new living room & bedroom windows. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with room for stools & stainless appliances. Less than a mile to Jewel-Osco, Target, Aldi, and the Red Line CTA. Montrose Harbor/Beach is a block away from your front door. Easy street parking. Generous common laundry room immediately across 4310 Tier entry. The bike storage room is 4314 Tier. The unit has new carpeting installed in the living room and bedroom. Rent includes radiator heating, and the Landlord provides 2 window Air Conditioning units.
CHICAGO, IL
7337 S South Shore Drive #1428

Spacious 1 bedroom ondo with great lake and city views. Features include 24 hour doorman, lake front terrace, exercise room, party room, coin laundry machines, valet cleaners, hair salon. Building sits right in front of Lake Michigan. No security deposit but tenant has to pay a $500 move in and a $500 move out fee at signing of lease. Rent application fee is $75 Call today for your private showings.
CHICAGO, IL
