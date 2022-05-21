1002 Beloit Avenue #2

Beautifully updated 20th floor Lincoln Park Rental condo with breathtaking panoramic lake and city views! Enjoy the most stunning sunrises the city has to offer while sipping coffee/Tea on your private, covered east-facing balcony overlooking Lincoln Park and Diversey Harbor. This completely remodeled Condo features a designer kitchen with espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, mosaic backsplash, and brand-new stainless-steel appliances! The Bathroom has a refinished vanity, brand new sink and toilet, and separate linen closet. Brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout! Spacious floor plan boasts a foyer with an oversized coat closet that leads to a sun-drenched living room overlooking your private balcony, a separate dining room/den area and a generous bedroom with a full wall of closets. Garage parking available for $150-$160/month. Professionally managed, pet-friendly building with a HUGE Laundry room (Card Laundry) and evening door staff from 7pm to 7am. Incredible location with easy access to CTA/transit and Lake Shore Drive is just moments from the park, the lakefront trails and beaches, Trader Joe's, and all of the amazing dining, shopping, entertainment and nightlife Lincoln Park has to offer! There is both indoor and outdoor parking available for a fee ($150-160/month, and bike room. Charcoal grills only on the balcony. The current move in and move out fee is $150 plus a $250 refundable damage deposit which will be returned if there is no damage. Moves are allowed Monday thru Saturday 9am to 3pm.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO