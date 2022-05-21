ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

1111 S Eldridge Lane

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes. Spacious interiors complete with quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry, wood plank flooring, SS appliances, 9 foot ceilings,...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

7936 S Rhodes Avenue #1

Lovely vintage 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available. Gleaming hardwood floors. Freshly painting. Decorative (non-burning) fireplace. Built in shelves and cabinets. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Formal living room and dining room. Enclosed porch spaces. Tenants can put their personal touch by supplying their own appliances. Close proximity to public transportation and easy access to the expressway.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

7730 N Eastlake Terrace #3

INCREDIBLE JUMBO Condo REHAB VINTAGE IN QUIET 4 UNIT BUILDING WONDERFUL UPGRADED HOME W/EVERYTHING! GREAT LAYOUT HUGE LR WITH LARGE SUNROOM ALCOVE LOOKING OUT AT THE LAKE,GORGEOUS KITCH, W/GRANITE TOPS, S/S APPLIANCES, WET BAR, MSTR BATH STEAM SHOWER,NICE GUEST BATH W/WHIRLPOOL TUB, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, BUILT IN SOUND, GAS FIREPLACE faces both LR and DR, Small deck next to kitchen for outdoor cooking. LAKE VIEWS FROM DINING/LIVING ROOM/CENTRAL A/C, Lots of light, GARAGE PARKING INCL AWESOME SHARED ROOF DECK, limited access....CUSTOM CLOSET SPACE, ACROSS FROM PARK on the lakefront. TENANT OCCUPIED MIN 48 HR NOTICE.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1351 N WOLCOTT Avenue #2

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom In hot Wicker Park on beautiful tree-lined Wolcott Street features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large combination living and dining rooms with decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, central heat and air, large master suite, great closet space, deck, laundry room in building, and one parking spot included! Great apartment in the heart of Wicker Park!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

415 W ALDINE Avenue #2A

Spacious 3-Bed, 3 -Bath unit in a secured, intimate pre-war elevator building with a large gallery foyer leading to charming and cozy window seats and a fireplace in the main living space, a ton of closet space, and overall extra large rooms throughout. More features include hardwood floors and beautiful white crown moldings throughout, central ac, and three very timeless new baths. The primary suite bathroom has double vanities and heated floors. The updated kitchen features white cabinets, white counters, subway tiled walls, and a breakfast bar. Steps away from the heart of East Lake view for shopping, dining, entertainment, The Belmont Harbor, and CTA. 1 Block away from Nettlehort School. Rent includes heat, cable, and internet. The building has a nice game room, a kid's playroom, and an on-site laundry room. Building requires a non-refundable $250 move-in fee, a non-refundable $250 move-out fee and a refundable $500 deposit. There is a card-operated laundry room in the lower level. NOTE: 3rd bedroom is on the smaller side.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmhurst, IL
Elmhurst, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Elmhurst, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
bhhschicago.com

3550 N Lake Shore Drive #1314

CHARMING 1 BR IN POPULAR LAKE FRONT LOCATION. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, OPEN LAYOUT KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. FULL WALL OF WINDOWS, LOTS OF LIGHT AND OPEN VIEWS. HEAT,WATER, HOT WATER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. TENANT PAYS 41.28$/MONTHLY FOR XFINITY BASIC CABLE TV PACKAGE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, ROOF DECK, GYM, 24 HR DOORSTAFF, LAUNDRY ROOM. PARKING AVAILABLE ONLY $160/MONTH VALET INDOOR. APPLICATION FEE $60. 300$ MOVE IN FEE NON REFUNDABLE. $300 LEASE ADMIN FEE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. TWO YEAR LEASE IS PREFFERABLE. THE OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

1131 Cedar Street #2B

Clean and Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo located at Evergreen Condominiums near Glen Ellyn. Conveniently located on the 2nd floor for added security. Freshly painted and carpeted with 3 Newer ACs, 6 panel doors throughout, water heater, all new lighting and plumbing components, and custom closets! Check out the huge storage room. This unit is conveniently situated in the middle of the building which helps to reduce utility cost. Enjoy waking in the morning with the eastern exposure from your private enclosed patio or, appreciate the western exposure accented by the sunsets from your bedroom window. You'll love access to the swimming pool and to the great western bike trail, and the convenience of being walking distance to a PACE Bus stop, banks, fast food, restaurants, grocery, shops, parks and pharmacy. Just minutes from I-355 & Metra. Glen Ellyn schools! Rent is $1293 per month. Tenant responsible for electricity and water. May consider pets, but sorry no dogs of any kind. Agent owned interest. Longer term lease OK. Hurry! This will rent fast!
GLEN ELLYN, IL
napervilleparks.org

95th Street Outdoor Market to Open June 2

The Naperville Park District and the 95th Street Library will co-host the 95th Street Outdoor Market on Thursdays from 2:00-6:00 p.m. beginning June 2. Formerly the 95th Street Farmers Market, the 2022 95th Street Outdoor Market will offer a variety of food and beverage items, plants and handcrafted products with food trucks on site selling sandwiches, empanadas, tacos and more. The market is located in the parking lot of the 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive. During the market hours, the 95th Street Library will provide activities for children inside the Library.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

6456 N Seeley Avenue #2N

Fall in love with the stylish updates at this spacious and light-filled West Ridge apartment. New kitchens boast granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Other updates include fresh hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, on-site storage, and central heat and air. Bring your pet! 2035 W Arthur is near public transportation options and Warren Park, where you'll find baseball fields, tennis courts and an ice rink. Walk to Cermak Fresh Market and multi-ethnic dining and shopping options on Devon. A great and vibrant community to call home! 2035 W Arthur is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Swimming Pool#Billiards#Housing List#Eldridge Townhomes#Ss Appliances#Floorplans Units
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

4310 N Clarendon Avenue #1020

Move into the bright, fresh & adorable Jr-1 bd in a charming courtyard building with a rich Chicago history located in vibrant Buena Park. The building was originally built in 1917 to house the Chicago Cubs & later John Dillinger stayed in the 3rd-floor unit with a balcony. The East facing unit has refreshing lake breezes from brand new living room & bedroom windows. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with room for stools & stainless appliances. Less than a mile to Jewel-Osco, Target, Aldi, and the Red Line CTA. Montrose Harbor/Beach is a block away from your front door. Easy street parking. Generous common laundry room immediately across 4310 Tier entry. The bike storage room is 4314 Tier. The unit has new carpeting installed in the living room and bedroom. Rent includes radiator heating, and the Landlord provides 2 window Air Conditioning units.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Yoga
oakpark.com

Voters already nixed year-round swimming

In last week’s Viewpoints, Jack Powers echoed the Wednesday Journal’s prior editorial of May 11 about the “common-sense, fiscally-responsible” effort of both those entities to share year-round access to the Ridgeland Common pool. There is just one problem with the constant focus on D200 and the...
OAK PARK, IL
Axios Chicago

Local's guide to the best egg rolls in Chicago

What many of us know as a "Chinese" egg roll was actually invented in New York City back in the 1930s.The first mention of the egg roll we found in the Chicago Tribune came in a 1943 ad for Monica's great grandfather's restaurant, Hoe Sai Gai, which sold them for 75 cents.In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month, we're sharing our favorite versions around the city for this week's Food Fight.Monica's pick: I would pick the egg rolls from the old House of Eng in Hyde Park if it were still around.But 35 years after its closing —...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Fairmont Chicago debuts Lake House, the ultimate in-town getaway experience

A lake house in the city? Fairmont Chicago has got you covered with the debut of its own version of a getaway experience. Fairmont’s Lake House attracted a full house of guests on May 18 when it presented Lake House, a fun-filled happening held in the lobby to celebrate the spirit of summer, the greatest season in the world’s greatest city.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Most Amazing Waterfalls Near To Chicago And How To Find Them

Whether you’re looking for an exciting place to cool off in the hotter months or just looking to escape the urban monotony to revel in nature’s beauty, visiting a waterfall is never a bad idea. There is something so refreshing for the mind, body, and soul about witnessing the calm chaos of water cascade down into a misty pool below. But whilst states like Oregon and Washington have over 200 waterfalls, there is somewhat of a limited supply in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters respond to extra-alarm blaze at vacant Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters have spent hours battling a massive extra-alarm blaze at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort in far west suburban St. Charles Saturday evening.The fire started before 5 p.m. at the vacant golf resort and hotel complex at 4051 E Main St. and was eventually upgraded to a three-alarm fire, bringing in dozens of fire trucks and more than 100 firefighters to help contain the flames.Heavy flames and a huge plume of dark grey smoke were visible at the complex.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire destroyed much of the Pheasant Run resort, but crews were trying to save a 15-story tower on the site.The fire has since been extinguished."The damage to the buildings is extensive. Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout Sunday to complete extinguishment of all fires," said Fire Chief Scott Swanson. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Saint Charles Fire and Police departments. No injuries were reported. The resort closed in March 2020.
SAINT CHARLES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy