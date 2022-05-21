1111 S Eldridge Lane

Spacious 3-Bed, 3 -Bath unit in a secured, intimate pre-war elevator building with a large gallery foyer leading to charming and cozy window seats and a fireplace in the main living space, a ton of closet space, and overall extra large rooms throughout. More features include hardwood floors and beautiful white crown moldings throughout, central ac, and three very timeless new baths. The primary suite bathroom has double vanities and heated floors. The updated kitchen features white cabinets, white counters, subway tiled walls, and a breakfast bar. Steps away from the heart of East Lake view for shopping, dining, entertainment, The Belmont Harbor, and CTA. 1 Block away from Nettlehort School. Rent includes heat, cable, and internet. The building has a nice game room, a kid's playroom, and an on-site laundry room. Building requires a non-refundable $250 move-in fee, a non-refundable $250 move-out fee and a refundable $500 deposit. There is a card-operated laundry room in the lower level. NOTE: 3rd bedroom is on the smaller side.
