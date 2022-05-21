ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Anthony J. Eddins, Sr.

reportertoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony J. Eddins, Sr., 59, of Terrace Avenue, Riverside Terrace, Riverside, died peacefully on May 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Susan C. (Sturm) Dussault. Born in...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
reportertoday.com

Community Service Night at Roger Williams-Rumford Grange

Roger Williams-Rumford Grange on 125 North Broadway in Rumford, recently held a Community Service Award Night at their Grange Hall to someone special in the East Providence area. The Grange presented the 2022 Community Citizen Award to Julie Silva in appreciation for her service to the East Providence Community through programs for children and families.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Free Work Wear Attire

East Bay Community Action Program’s Career Closet provides work-appropriate clothing at no cost to people who are unemployed, completing job training and education programs, and seeking employment. Convenient locations in Newport and East Providence. For more information call 401-435-7876 ext. 1134.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Antiquarian Society Scholarship

The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society annually awards a second semester scholarship to one or more students accepted by, or enrolled in, a post-secondary or graduate program related to museum or library studies. History, archeology, anthropology, conservation, restoration, preservation, library science, and related fields are eligible for consideration. The award of up to $1,000 is a one-time commitment by the RAS. Applications must be received by Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Candidates will be interviewed during the last two weeks of June. The successful candidate or candidates will be announced in August. We encourage all eligible students who live in the greater Rehoboth area to apply. Additional information and an application may be found at the RAS scholarship website: www.rehobothantiquarian.org/ras-scholarship/ .
REHOBOTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Martin Middle School Presents “Little Red Writing Hood” June 11 & 12

East Providence — The Martin Middle School (MMS) Drama Troupe presents its spring play, “Little Red Writing Hood,” on Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 for students and children, $10 for adults, and $15 for families of up to two adults and two children.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, RI
Providence, RI
Obituaries
City
Providence, RI
reportertoday.com

EPHS Boys Volleyball in shutout Win Tonight. Squad is Playoff Bound.

The playoff bound East Providence High School Boys Volleyball team defeated the Tolman Shea Co-Op 3 games to 0 tonight, May 24th. The game played at home was the Townies Senior Night. The seniors didn't disappoint. "We came out with a lot of energy on Senior Night and they carried that momentum through the match," said Townie head coach Dan Cabral after the match. "Every senior contributed to the great team win." The team wraps up the regular season on the road Friday night at West Warwick before getting ready for a playoff run. The EP Reporter will post game information.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Community Sale for Local Residents Angels’ Care Closet, Inc., to Host Community Day Sale Featuring American Girl Table

Angels’ Care Closet Inc. of Seekonk, MA will be hosting a community event at our location in Briarwood Plaza, 28 Olney Street, Seekonk, MA on June 11, 9AM to 2PM. We will have clothing, shoes, housewares, toys, toiletries, etc. and other items available. Some items are priced as marked and other items are available for a monetary donation of your choice. There will be a table featuring new and used American Girl Dolls, Clothing, and Playsets.
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

Riverside Middle School Baseball bops Cole MS 4-0. Stays Unbeaten. Semi-final Thursday at Pierce.

The Riverside Middle School baseball team, now 11-0, continued its undefeated journey Tuesday night May 24th by shutting out Cole MS of East Greenwich 4-0. The game, although tightly played, was never in doubt. Riverside jumped out on top early and never looked back. Aidan Martins led off the first inning by getting to 1st base on a strike out but wild pitch. Gavin Palumbo then walked and both runners advanced with a double steal. Jayden Healey then smashed a double which plated both Martins and Palumbo. Healey then scored from 3rd base on a pass ball and the Vikings were quickly up 3-0 in the first inning.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
reportertoday.com

Keep Rehoboth Beautiful’ s Annual Town Wide Spring Cleanup was again a huge success!

We would like to thank all of the hardworking volunteers that came out to help with the annual Spring cleanup. We had over 200 volunteers and together we collected in excess of 241 bags of trash off of our beautiful streets. Weighing in at over 2 ½ tons (not including bulky large items like tires, mattresses and TV’s), this was enough to fill 4 dump trucks!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Bay
reportertoday.com

Rep. Amore named 2022 Policymaker Award recipient by College Board

State House – Rep. Gregg Amore (D-Dist. 65, East Providence) has been honored with the College Board’s 2022 Policymaker Award for his leadership and advocacy to make Advanced Placement (AP) courses available to any Rhode Island student who wishes to participate. “As someone who has taught AP courses,...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy