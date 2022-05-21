ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Marion Cox

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved Mother, Marion Cox, 88, formerly of Monmouth Drive, Riverside passed away on May 14th. She was born to the late Sadie Tripp, and Clarence Tripp. She graduated from East Providence HS. She married her high school sweetheart, our Dad the late Pfc Edward A. Cox Jr. of the Marine...

Ernest Lamond Goff

Ernest Lamond Goff known as Lamie passed May 5, 2022 from AML cancer. Ernie grew up in Rehoboth Massachusetts on a New England dairy farm with his mother Dorothy a school teacher and his father Ernest Goff a dairy man and his disabled brother David and his cousin Billy. He...
REHOBOTH, MA
Free Work Wear Attire

East Bay Community Action Program’s Career Closet provides work-appropriate clothing at no cost to people who are unemployed, completing job training and education programs, and seeking employment. Convenient locations in Newport and East Providence. For more information call 401-435-7876 ext. 1134.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Rehoboth Antiquarian Society Scholarship

The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society annually awards a second semester scholarship to one or more students accepted by, or enrolled in, a post-secondary or graduate program related to museum or library studies. History, archeology, anthropology, conservation, restoration, preservation, library science, and related fields are eligible for consideration. The award of up to $1,000 is a one-time commitment by the RAS. Applications must be received by Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Candidates will be interviewed during the last two weeks of June. The successful candidate or candidates will be announced in August. We encourage all eligible students who live in the greater Rehoboth area to apply. Additional information and an application may be found at the RAS scholarship website: www.rehobothantiquarian.org/ras-scholarship/ .
REHOBOTH, MA
Community Sale for Local Residents Angels’ Care Closet, Inc., to Host Community Day Sale Featuring American Girl Table

Angels’ Care Closet Inc. of Seekonk, MA will be hosting a community event at our location in Briarwood Plaza, 28 Olney Street, Seekonk, MA on June 11, 9AM to 2PM. We will have clothing, shoes, housewares, toys, toiletries, etc. and other items available. Some items are priced as marked and other items are available for a monetary donation of your choice. There will be a table featuring new and used American Girl Dolls, Clothing, and Playsets.
SEEKONK, MA
Seekonk, MA
Martin Middle School Presents “Little Red Writing Hood” June 11 & 12

East Providence — The Martin Middle School (MMS) Drama Troupe presents its spring play, “Little Red Writing Hood,” on Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 for students and children, $10 for adults, and $15 for families of up to two adults and two children.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Keep Rehoboth Beautiful’ s Annual Town Wide Spring Cleanup was again a huge success!

We would like to thank all of the hardworking volunteers that came out to help with the annual Spring cleanup. We had over 200 volunteers and together we collected in excess of 241 bags of trash off of our beautiful streets. Weighing in at over 2 ½ tons (not including bulky large items like tires, mattresses and TV’s), this was enough to fill 4 dump trucks!
EPHS Boys Volleyball in shutout Win Tonight. Squad is Playoff Bound.

The playoff bound East Providence High School Boys Volleyball team defeated the Tolman Shea Co-Op 3 games to 0 tonight, May 24th. The game played at home was the Townies Senior Night. The seniors didn't disappoint. "We came out with a lot of energy on Senior Night and they carried that momentum through the match," said Townie head coach Dan Cabral after the match. "Every senior contributed to the great team win." The team wraps up the regular season on the road Friday night at West Warwick before getting ready for a playoff run. The EP Reporter will post game information.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

