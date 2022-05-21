ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball Ground, GA

Meet a 2022 School Teacher of the Year: Julie Miles of Ball Ground ES STEM Academy!

Our teachers are amazing, which is why we share the story of a school's Teacher of the Year every week ... please help us celebrate 2022 Ball Ground Elementary School STEM Academy Teacher of the Year Julie Miles!. Ball Ground Elementary School STEM Academy Teacher of the Year...

Meet a CCSD 2022 School Partner of the Year: Smile Doctors by Williams Orthodontics of Bascomb Elementary School!

We appreciate partners' support of our schools, which is why we celebrate their service here -- congratulations to Bascomb Elementary School 2022 Partner of the Year: Smile Doctors by Williams Orthodontics!. Does your business or organization partner with a CCSD school? Visit our School Partnerships webpage (https://www.cherokeek12.net/Content/ccsd-school-partnerships) to learn more!...
CCSD names valedictorians, salutatorians for Class of '22

The Clarke County School District names this year's class valedictorians and salutatorians, those graduating seniors with this year's highest and second-highest grade point averages. Hadiza Sarr and Jacob Weiszer take the honors at Cedar Shoals High School, while Ludwig Lechtreck and Gretchen Hinger winning the top scholastic billing at Clarke Central.
NEWS BRIEF: Hire of white woman at Morehouse College raises ire of students, alumni

Morehouse College alumni and students are protesting the hiring of a white woman as an administrator at the all-male, majority Black institution. Paula Resley started work on May 10 as Morehouse's chief brand officer and vice president of strategic communications, marketing and admissions in order to direct "brand and messaging strategy as well as targeted recruitment and digital engagement," a press release said.
Community mourns loss of 'servant leader' Jermaine Stephens

A business is fortunate when an employee can be considered a model citizen, but rarely does one accurately reflect the spirit of an entire community. For many, Jermaine Stephens accomplished both. Newnan is still mourning the sudden loss of the longtime Newnan Utilities employee and community advocate who always seemed...
Access to food is a text message away for Georgians in need

ATLANTA, Ga. - If you need help feeding your child this summer, there is a resource you might not know about. With summer break beginning and free and reduced lunches on hold for some students, the pressure is on parents. A network of Georgia nonprofits hopes to ease the burden.
Gwinnett County 2022 Teacher of the Year explains why he's leaving the school district

Lee Allen, named the 2022 Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in December, taught ninth-grade algebra at Archer High School and coached wrestling. Gwinnett County's top teacher said he's leaving the school district, citing a disconnect between superintendents, school administrators and teachers regarding the post-pandemic challenges teachers face.
Community raises thousands for Waffle House employee battling cancer

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Cynthia Morrison loves working at Waffle House. She loves her team, and she loves her customers. It's what's kept her coming back for 37 years. But behind her smile and care for her customers, Morrison has been through a lot. She lost her mom and her brother last year, and in March, she was diagnosed with cancer. The chemotherapy left her feeling unwell the other day, to the point she had to miss her shift.
Steve Harvey Buys Georgia Cattle Ranch To Further Mentoring Program.

After hosting their annual mentoring programs at The Rock Ranch in West Central Georgia's Upson County, Steve and Marjorie Harvey have finalized their acquisition of the 1,581-acre agricultural tourism center and cattle ranch. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The radio and TV host and his wife say...
Athens News Matters: Athens' First-Ever Pride Parade

Next month, Athens will see its first-ever Pride parade. Cameron Jay Harrelson from Athens Pride joins us to preview the parade and the resource fair following it.
Georgia House candidate finds racial slur on campaign sign

Wake Up Atlanta 5:30 a.m. Church holds first Sunday service after pastor’s murder. Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall. Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall. Community gathers to remember DeKalb County father who was shot and killed. Updated: May. 21, 2022...
Drowning Reported on Lake Allatoona in Bartow

Just after 11:00 p.m. on May 23rd, 2022, Georgia DNR Game Wardens responded to a drowning near the Main Street Grocery & Bait on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. A 40-year-old male was fishing and decided to swim. Witnesses on the scene stated that the victim started...
2022 Elections: Georgia's down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump's quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […]
Fairburn woman celebrates 106th birthday

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Ethel Abrahams has developed many talents over the course of her 106 years. "You want me to go fast or slow," Ethel asked. "All right then. Z, Y, X," Ethel began.
Apparent sweep by local incumbents as primary 'drama' fizzles; $130 million education tax will pass. Greene (R), Flowers (D) might have enough votes to skip runoffs. And Floyd's vote count stalls again.

The drama over the primary — from expected local runoffs in June to a record $130 million extra-penny education tax — was more hype than anything else. Incumbent after incumbent picked up enough votes to earn new terms. All Republicans, they have no Democratic opposition in November. And even the election count in Floyd County was slow yet again despite all the changes; the first results weren't out until almost 9:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

