WKU, Pawlowski swept in final 2022 series

The Hilltoppers (18-36, 7-23 C-USA) were swept by the Old Dominion Monarchs (38-15, 19-11 C-USA) at Nick Denes Field in their final series of the year. “It’s always hard when the final out of the season is made,” head coach John Pawlowski said. “But I’m proud of these guys and how...
Senior Autrey Barnes has committed to Richard Bland College of William & Mary in Petersburg, VA. to play basketball for the next four years. Barnes achieved this despite having a season-ending injury his sophomore year. “It was actually the last game of tryouts,” Barnes said. “We had about 10 minutes...
NORFOLK, Va. — Regardless of which member of the Norfolk Bike Polo club you ask, they give some variation of the same answer. Community, camaraderie, the "people"; those are the themes that define what brings competitors back to the club. Make no mistake, there's a lot more going on...
Larry Dale Brown, 67, of Virginia Beach, Virginia (formerly of Bremen, Alabama), peacefully passed away at his residence on May 13, 2022. Larry is survived by wife: Brenda Sue Hill-Brown; children: Kevin (Lyn) Brown, Jeffrey (Courtney) Brown of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and Steven (Kristen) Brown of Virginia Beach; stepchildren: Jamey Parks of Piggot, Arkansas and Sam Cox of Owensboro, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Austen, Xavier, Annabelle, Abigail and Angelica, Gage Parks and James Parks; mother: Myrvlene Brown of Bremen; five siblings: Roger (Patsy) Brown, Rita Brown, Gary Brown, Byron (Janet) Brown and Darwin Brown and a host of nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces.
On May 18th, Vicente Mosquera of Virginia Beach won $258,316 in the lottery by playing numbers he had heard years ago. The 82-year-old man is described as a hardworking waiter at an Italian restaurant in Virginia Beach. After matching all five winning numbers playing Cash 5 with EZ match, he is now known as the hardworking AND lucky waiter.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Sentara Norfolk General Hospital employee who has spent the last 20 years giving local college graduates a "final look" at themselves before walking across the stage has gone viral. Someone named Emily Beth posted a five-second TikTok of Harrison Kramer walking through the lineup of...
Jordan Webb, Randall Crutchfield and Chris Marsh will assume roles in July. Norfolk-based Colonna’s Shipyard Inc. announced Monday it had promoted three executives to senior management positions, effective in July. CSI has promoted Jordan Webb from vice president of contracts to vice president of shipyard operations; Randall Crutchfield from...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after an unoccupied home in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach caught fire early Wednesday morning. The flames were so intense that firefighters had to use a ladder truck for an aerial attack. VBFD officials say it broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 5000 block […]
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bell at the Historic First Baptist Church in Williamsburg rang Saturday evening, as speakers recited the names of 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York. "Those names, they're not just names in the dark. They could be me," said vigil organizer Johnette Weaver. "They could...
