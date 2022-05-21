WKU, Pawlowski swept in final 2022 series

Larry Dale Brown, 67, of Virginia Beach, Virginia (formerly of Bremen, Alabama), peacefully passed away at his residence on May 13, 2022. Larry is survived by wife: Brenda Sue Hill-Brown; children: Kevin (Lyn) Brown, Jeffrey (Courtney) Brown of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and Steven (Kristen) Brown of Virginia Beach; stepchildren: Jamey Parks of Piggot, Arkansas and Sam Cox of Owensboro, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Austen, Xavier, Annabelle, Abigail and Angelica, Gage Parks and James Parks; mother: Myrvlene Brown of Bremen; five siblings: Roger (Patsy) Brown, Rita Brown, Gary Brown, Byron (Janet) Brown and Darwin Brown and a host of nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces.

16 HOURS AGO