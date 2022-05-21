ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Silver Alert Issued For Irving Man

By IrvingWeekly Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irving Police Department has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety activate a Silver Alert for Sabino Hernandez, 69-years of age. Sabino...

