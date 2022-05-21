Lady Warriors take 2nd at state track

Both Prohibition and the classic film Footloose (the original, obviously) teach us the lesson that banning popular things is generally poor policy (there are some exceptions, of course). Well, Footloose must have been entered at the last True-False film festival, because the Columbia City Council decided to heed this lesson and rescind the absurd ban on roll carts within the city of Columbia. Yes, the very same roll carts that are heavily used for trash service all around the nation.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO