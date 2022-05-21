Lady Warriors take 2nd at state track

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The 2022 Junior College Player of the Year, Sean East, has signed with Mizzou basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season. East has previous Division 1 experience with playing time at UMass and Bradley, before his success at John A. Logan Junior College. He will have two remaining years of eligibility.
(Forth Worth) The 2022 World Finals in Professional Bull Riding, held this past week in Fort Worth, Texas, wrapped up Sunday. After the final day of competition, a 19-year-old from Crawford County Missouri was rewarded with a season-ending award. The hotly contested 2022 P.B.R. Rookie of the Year was decided...
A celebration of life will be held June 12 for 78-year-old Judy Sexauer who died Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home in Ste. Genevieve. She was born on June 24, 1943 in Red Bud, Illinois to the late Paul & Viola Hart Gibbar. She was married to David Sexauer on June 12, 1965, who survives in Ste. Genevieve.
(Springfield, MO) -- Two southwest Missouri women face up to six months in federal prison for taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, riot at the U-S Capitol. The U-S Justice Department reports Cara Hentschel of Battlefield and Mahailya Pryer of Springfield pleaded guilty last week to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Hentschel and Pryer admitted to entering the U-S Capitol and walking around for around 12 minutes before leaving.
Missouri State University has recently made two new leadership hires. Zora Mulligan will begin as executive vice president on July 5. Brad Bodenhausen will begin as vice president for community and global partnerships on July 1. “I’m very excited about these two additions to my leadership team,” said Missouri State...
Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Keeping kids fed during the summer.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to help nab the individual(s) responsible for vandalizing part of the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. According to Jorge Guevara, of GUESA USA, over the weekend some criminals decided to loot the Missouri State Fair Grandstand “and we need you to help us identify the criminals.”
Both Prohibition and the classic film Footloose (the original, obviously) teach us the lesson that banning popular things is generally poor policy (there are some exceptions, of course). Well, Footloose must have been entered at the last True-False film festival, because the Columbia City Council decided to heed this lesson and rescind the absurd ban on roll carts within the city of Columbia. Yes, the very same roll carts that are heavily used for trash service all around the nation.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Lincoln County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive west of Troy, Mo. just past 9:30 p.m. for a shooting. Two adults were found shot and killed inside. No other suspects are being sought as evidence shows signs of a murder-suicide.
The Missouri State Fair is accepting nominations for Veteran/Active Military Honoree of the Day, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass. Eleven veterans/active duty service members from Missouri will be chosen from the nominations and honored in a Military Flag Retreat ceremony to take place daily in a new location, just outside the Historic Administration Building on the Fairgrounds.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The group Mental Health America came out with some startling findings from 2022. One of those findings: 15% of youth experienced a major depressive episode in the past year. Fenton mother Shaquila Appling said her daughter Ashira was one of those youth. Ashira Appling, 14,...
Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
A Columbia lawmaker who serves on the Missouri House Elections and Elected Officials Committee opposes voter ID legislation approved in Jefferson City. State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) says any provision you put between someone and the ballot box will slow down voting. “It’s not just photo ID. Someone might...
Missouri lawmakers are sharing their reactions after 15 people, 14 of them children, were shot and killed at an elementary school 85 miles west of San Antonio Monday afternoon. Missouri State House Democratic Floor Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, tweeted, “I’m ready for the Republicans who want to have an...
(Brownfield Network) – A southwestern Missouri cattle producer says there could be a sharp decrease in cattle herd sizes if processors and retailers don’t share more of their profit margins. “The producer has given all he can give right now,” said Glen Cope. Cope says rising cattle...
