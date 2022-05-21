ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Diamond Gents' Season Ends In 14-9 Loss To LaGrange In NCAA Division III Championship

gocentenary.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaGrange, Ga. – The Centenary baseball season came to and end on Saturday afternoon in game three of the NCAA Division III Championship as the Diamond Gents fell 14-9 to the...

www.gocentenary.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Lagrange, GA
Sports
City
Lagrange, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Newnan Times-Herald

Community mourns loss of ‘servant leader’ Jermaine Stephens

A business is fortunate when an employee can be considered a model citizen, but rarely does one accurately reflect the spirit of an entire community. For many, Jermaine Stephens accomplished both. Newnan is still mourning the sudden loss of the longtime Newnan Utilities employee and community advocate who always seemed...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division Iii#Diamonds#Chapman University#Lagrange College#College Baseball#Diamond Gents Season#The Ncaa Tournament
Atlanta Magazine

Put a Stay at This Columbus, GA Hotel at the Top of Your Summer “To-Do” List

Rooms with river views, fantastic amenities, unbeatable location, and a fabulous rooftop bar are just a few of the many reasons this boutique hotel is a must-stay this summer. Perched on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in the heart of Uptown Columbus, Georgia, sits Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place. Since its doors opened in February 2020, locals and travelers alike have raved about this new boutique hotel. Rated Top 3 in Overall Guest Experience by IHG®, it’s only a 90-minute drive from Atlanta, and the Columbus Airport offers a variety of direct flight options, making the city an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away. Here’s why a visit to Columbus and its new luxury hotel should be at the top of your summer to-do list:
COLUMBUS, GA
HipHopDX.com

Vigil For Late YSL Rapper Lil Keed Denied In Georgia Hometown

Forest Park, GA – The death of YSL rapper Lil Keed sent shockwaves throughout Atlanta and those who personally knew and adorned the emerging rapper. However, the general public won’t be able to gather in his hometown more than two weeks after his untimely death. According to local...
WTVM

Nelson defeats Carter in Chambers Co. sheriff’s race

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jeff Nelson has defeated Richard Carter in the race for Chambers County sheriff. According to Alabama’s Secretary of State website, Nelson won with 66.75 percent of the vote. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, 2,925 of the votes went to Nelson and 1,457...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
wtoc.com

Kia car manufacturing plant in Georgia transforms the region

GEORGIA (WTOC) - In 2009, Hyundai Motor Group opened its first Kia car manufacturing plant in the U.S. near a small town on the Georgia-Alabama border. “This area historically has been predominantly textiles and we’re trying to give industry a new shot in the arm in this region.”. With...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WXIA 11 Alive

Morehouse medical school names building after longest-serving member of Georgia legislature

ATLANTA — As Morehouse College's medical school honored long-time board member Rep. Calvin Smyre, the campus revealed they've named a new building after him. College leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center. It will stand next to the Louis W. Sullivan National Center for Primary Care, according to the college.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux coming to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Many questions about what new development is next to the Eagle Gas Station in Opelika. We are now putting the Dave and Busters rumors to rest, but it will be a restaurant called Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. This will be located near I-85 across from where...
OPELIKA, AL
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hire of white woman at Morehouse College raises ire of students, alumni

Morehouse College alumni and students are protesting the hiring of a white woman as an administrator at the all-male, majority Black institution. Paula Resley started work on May 10 as Morehouse’s chief brand officer and vice president of strategic communications, marketing and admissions in order to direct “brand and messaging strategy as well as targeted recruitment and digital engagement,” a press release said.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Incumbent Columbus mayor secures second term

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Incumbent Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has secured a second term in office, according to the Board of Elections Director. One of the most-watched races in this year’s election has ended with Mayor Skip Henderson securing another term in office, defeating his opponent and businessman John Anker.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy