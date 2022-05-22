12-year-old girl escapes burning Cary home without injury

A house in Cary near the intersection of Green Level Church Road and Weycroft Avenue caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Bolton Grant Drive. Crews arrived to the scene of a two-alarm fire at around 6 p.m.

According to the Cary Fire Chief, One person, a 12-year-old girl, was inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Severe weather was happening at the time of the fire. However, investigators have not yet determined if a lightning strike sparked the fire or if something else was to blame.