ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

12-year-old girl escapes burning Cary home without injury

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRS8X_0fmBOTjw00

A house in Cary near the intersection of Green Level Church Road and Weycroft Avenue caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Bolton Grant Drive. Crews arrived to the scene of a two-alarm fire at around 6 p.m.

According to the Cary Fire Chief, One person, a 12-year-old girl, was inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Severe weather was happening at the time of the fire. However, investigators have not yet determined if a lightning strike sparked the fire or if something else was to blame.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Missing, Murdered, Unsolved: Who killed Joshua McLean?

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On March 3, 2020, crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Garner. Bullet holes were found in the side of a Ford Mustang and paramedics rushed Joshua McLean to the hospital after someone shot him multiple times. “From everyone we...
GARNER, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing 12-year-old and 9-year-old Winston-Salem boys found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Aiden Nicholas Walker and Conner Alexander Walker have been found safe. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for two missing boys. Police are looking for 12-year-old Aiden Nicholas Walker and 9-year-old Conner Alexander Walker. Investigators said Aiden was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Accidents
Cary, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cary, NC
WRAL

Driver charged with deadly crash appears in court for first time

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Driver charged with deadly crash appears in court for first time. Dedric Privette is accused of killing Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth in a drunk-driving...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#The Cary Fire Chief
cbs17

Wake Forest Police arrest Kinston man in connection with downtown shooting of boy in broad daylight

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a Kinston man for his role in the shooting of a boy in broad daylight at a downtown Wake Forest intersection. Town spokesman Bill Crabtree said Tuesday that Shyheem Vamel Tyleek Isler, 21, was arrested Monday on a charge of aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Onslow County woman’s home damaged in truck crash

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County woman’s home was badly damaged after a truck crashed into his over the weekend. Michelle Watson said she was at work Friday when she received a call that a vehicle had crashed into her home at Catherine Lake Road in Richlands. Thankfully, her pets inside and the driver […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Driver crashes into Raleigh home, flees area

Raleigh, N.C. — A car crashed into a home on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh early Tuesday morning, and the driver fled the scene. Raleigh police were able to obtain the car owner's information and are investigating. The crash occurred before 5:30 a.m., ripping the railing off the front...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Driver shot, killed and crashes car on North Carolina road

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets […]
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Driver dead in shooting, crash on NC 55 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A highway in Durham was closed for about six hours after a car crashed during a deadly shooting Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of N.C. 55, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy