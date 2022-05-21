ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

Eagles’ Coleman, Fulton qualify for NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Bridgewater College track & field student-athletes have qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championships as Adalia Coleman...

Three Dukes earn All-American honors from Inside Lacrosse

Three James Madison lacrosse student-athletes earned All-American recognition from Inside Lacrosse on Monday. Mairead Durkin was named a Third Team All-American, while Isabella Peterson and Molly Dougherty were each named Honorable Mention. Durkin, the 2022 CAA Defensive Player of the Year, was instrumental on the JMU defense, leading the team...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Flamini named Bridgewater Women’s Basketball Coach

Bridgewater College announced the hiring of former ODAC Coach of the Year and WBCA Region Coach of the Year Stephanie Flamini as the Eagles’ new women’s basketball head coach. She is the eighth head coach in the program’s history. Flamini comes to BC after serving as the...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Former JMU DE Carter signs with Ottawa in the CFL

Former James Madison defensive end Bryce Carter has signed a contract with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the Canadian Football League. Carter, a Steelton, Pennsylvania native, spent one season at JMU as he transferred from Towson and he started 13 games this past season. He was named a Second Team FCS All-American by Stats Perform, AFCA and the Associated Press while earning First Team honors from Phil Steele. The First Team All-CAA and VaSID All-State pick had 54 tackles (28 solo) with 22.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

Video violence: Albemarle High School fights exposed

Despite lies from Albemarle County Schools’ administration denying violence taking place in their facilities, occasionally video evidence substantiates the frequent claims. This fight, captured on May 23, 2022 at Albemarle High School, is purportedly one of three similar events that took place there on that date.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

USGS records an earthquake in Virginia

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake Mon. May 23 at 8:15 a.m.. The quake struck in Fluvanna County with the nearest populated area of Columbia a little over a mile and a half away from the epicenter. Columbia is approximately 25 miles from Charlottesville. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Could Virginia get an east-to-west passenger train?

Some of you thought the golden age of passenger rail was back in the days of Roanoke’s legendary 611 steam engine – the Saturn V of steam locomotives. It’s hard to beat the visual drama of steam, but there’s a case to be made that a second golden age is nearly upon us.
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

COVID transmission highest again in parts of Valley & highlands

Several jurisdictions in the Shenandoah Valley have been bumped up from low risk for spread of COVID-19 to medium or high, as defined by the CDC. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Central Shenandoah Health District said Friday that Rockbridge County and Buena Vista are now considered medium risk areas for COVID transmission, and –
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
theroanoker.com

Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton Performing at Berglund

Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton will perform at Berglund Center on July 21, 2022. Berglund Center has partnered with the R&B Vibe 100.1 and 97 7 to present Anthony Hamilton and special guest MC Light Foot, coming to Roanoke July 21!. With over 50 million albums globally and proclaimed a...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
wfdd.org

Vagnone to leave Old Salem after five years as president and CEO

Old Salem Museums and Gardens is looking for new leadership. Current president and CEO Franklin Vagnone is leaving for a position in Rhode Island. Vagnone was an out-of-the-box choice when leaders of the tradition-bound institution chose him for the top position in 2016. Vagnone had earned a reputation as somewhat of an iconoclast after a book he co-authored — The Anarchist’s Guide to Historic House Museums — reimagined the way history was presented.
SALEM, VA
WHSV

Airbnbs bring business to Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Airbnb ownership and revenue have been on the rise in rural areas since the start of the pandemic. ”67% of these surveyed guests in Virginia reported that they would not have visited the neighborhood they stayed in if they did not book through Airbnb,” Haven Thorn, communications manager for Airbnb, said.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

