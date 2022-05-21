ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Kelly, Gustin power Bryant to 13-5 win over Wagner

bryantbulldogs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD, R.I. – Shane Kelly hit his second grand slam in as many games and Jake Gustin homered twice to propel the Bryant University baseball team to a 12-5 victory over Wagner College in the regular season finale at Conaty Park on Saturday. With the win, the Bulldogs...

www.bryantbulldogs.com

