Mississippi State

Saturday, May 21, 2022

 4 days ago

“The last abortion clinic in Mississippi only employs out-of-state doctors. Two are from Massachusetts.” Hanna Krueger of The Boston Globe has this report. “Effort to grant Oklahoma governor more power over state Supreme Court nominations ends”: Ben Felder of The Oklahoman has this report. “Here’s who Gov....

Monday, May 23, 2022

“Gun Possession Ban for People in US Illegally Survives Challenge”: Peter Hayes of Bloomberg Law has a report (subscription required for full access) that begins, “A federal law that bars people living in the US illegally from possessing a firearm doesn’t violate the Second Amendment right to bear arms, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday.”
Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
BENCHSLAP: Judge Dropkicks Capitol Riot Defendant's Request For Luxury Mexican Vacation

Safe to say that Chief Judge Beryl Howell was not impressed with the Emergency Motion to Travel filed this morning by Capitol Riot defendant Jason Owens. Owens, who traveled from Texas to DC with his 21-year-old son and breached the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, hasn’t let a multi-count federal felony indictment slow him down. In fact, the sales rep for Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is doing better than ever, pushing enough drugs to earn himself a spot in the “Presidents Club” trip to Cabo San Lucas.
Federal Court Leak -- No, Not That One -- Under Investigation

Last week, news of a workplace survey conducted in the D.C. district and circuit courts broke. Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan reportedly said the survey — which was completed by more than 400 current and former court employees — was conducted as part of an effort to ensure all employees are treated with dignity and respect.
Duke Law Community Asks School To Stop Paying Samuel Alito Because Of His Whole 'Making A Mockery Of The Rule Of Law' Thing

Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs took decades of precedent, some clumsily bad pseudo-history, and analytical inspiration from a legal theorist ranting about witchcraft and it’s still almost certainly going to become the law of the land in coming weeks. It also built the foundation for future assaults on marriage equality, contraception, and even school desegregation by enshrining the novel principle that anything not “deeply rooted in this nation’s history” is up for grabs. And while there are aloof op-eds about how there’s no chance the Court will go any further than Roe, these are the same clutch of folks who said “Roe v. Wade isn’t going anywhere,” so maybe it’s time to just go ahead and take what the justices are saying at face value.
'Perverse' And 'Illogical' Are The Best Things You Can Say About The Latest Clarence Thomas Opinion

Sonia Sotomayor dissented in this morning’s Shinn v. Ramirez decision. “This decision is perverse. It is illogical…” she wrote, proving she has a gift for understatement. The majority opinion penned by Clarence Thomas doesn’t really try to untangle its own circular logic, replacing reasoning with true crime monologuing like he’s Nancy Grace over here.
