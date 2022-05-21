Saturday, May 21, 2022

Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs took decades of precedent, some clumsily bad pseudo-history, and analytical inspiration from a legal theorist ranting about witchcraft and it’s still almost certainly going to become the law of the land in coming weeks. It also built the foundation for future assaults on marriage equality, contraception, and even school desegregation by enshrining the novel principle that anything not “deeply rooted in this nation’s history” is up for grabs. And while there are aloof op-eds about how there’s no chance the Court will go any further than Roe, these are the same clutch of folks who said “Roe v. Wade isn’t going anywhere,” so maybe it’s time to just go ahead and take what the justices are saying at face value.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO